Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold Leak Teases Bigger Battery, Brighter Screen, 1TB Storage

Google is set to launch its Pixel 10 series on August 20, and new leaks have emerged showing the Pixel 10 Pro Fold's specifications. With its enhanced design, bigger battery, and better performance, this foldable phone could be one of the best releases in the market.

Is it worth upgrading from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold?

Bigger Display with Ultra-Bright Cover Screen

According to Android Headlines, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold will have a 6.4-inch cover screen, ever so slightly bigger than its original counterpart due to thinner bezels. This exterior screen is said to have a top brightness of 3,000 nits, which means it's easily one of the brightest screens on any folding phone yet. Indoors or outdoors in direct sunlight, the display should be top-class.

Familiar But Capable Camera Setup

Google appears to retain the previous generation camera system, but this isn't always a bad thing. The leaked configurations of the Pixel 10 Fold are a 48 MP primary sensor, a 0.5 MP ultra-wide sensor, a 10.8 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical, and dual 10 MP front cameras for selfies.

The tested-and-proven set of cameras guarantees predictable photography performance, given Google's computational photography optimization.

Bigger Battery and More Power Inside

Pixel 10 Pro Fold receives a much-needed battery life improvement with a capacity of 5,015 mAh, a significant jump from its predecessor. The new Tensor G5 SoC will power the phone, which is Google's new custom chip aimed at better AI performance, more efficiency, and reduced heat generation.

Coupled with 16GB of RAM, the phone will multitask smoothly. Storage variants will be available in 256GB, 512GB, and an enormous 1TB model, targeting power users and content creators.

IP68 Rating: A First for Foldables

One of the highlights is the IP68 rating, which renders the Pixel 10 Pro Fold dustproof and water-resistant, a luxury not found among foldable phones. According to GSM Arena, this would make it the most resilient foldable device currently available, a big plus for users looking for longevity and protection.

How It Compares to the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Compared to its predecessor, these are the additional features the Pixel 10 Pro Fold brings:

Bigger 6.4-inch cover screen with increased brightness

Upgraded 5,015 mAh battery

New Tensor G5 processor

The same tested camera configuration

Industry-leading IP68 water and dust resistance

A new 1TB capacity option

With substantial hardware improvements, a larger and brighter screen, and industry-leading durability, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could become one of the best foldable phones in 2025. If the August 20 release date rumor is accurate, everyone will be watching Google to determine if this foldable is as hyped as it seems.

