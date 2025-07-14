Elon Musk has launched the new "Grok for Government," which is yet another swift move for the company after launching the latest model from xAI, Grok 4. Immediately after the launch, Musk and Grok secured a US Defense contract worth $200 million to reinforce and modernize the Pentagon using its artificial intelligence capabilities.

All of these have taken place after the massive fiasco that took place on X where Grok has shared infamous opinions on certain topics, and in one conversation, claimed to be "MechaHitler."

Elon Musk Launches 'Grok for Government'

In a new blog post by xAI, the company and Musk announced the arrival of another artificial intelligence model called Grok for Government, which aims to make its services available to the United States government.

The company claims that its new AI suite looks to support the "critical missions of the United States Government" as a key part of its mission, making the best features and tools available to public servants.

Part of this suite includes the availability of custom models designed to address national security and critical science applications. Alongside this, there is also its "Forward Deployed Engineering and Implementation Support," custom AI apps for healthcare, and other models.

Grok Secures $200M US Defense Contract

Subsequently, the United States Department of Defense announced that it is granting xAI, Musk, and Grok a $200 million defense contract to use the controversial model to modernize the institution.

According to The Verge, AI use for defense has long been controversial. The Department of Defense reportedly wants to use Grok to develop agentic AI workflows for "a variety of mission areas" but has not yet specified details about it.

Grok AI's Controversies in the Past Week

It has only been a week since Musk announced that the latest version of Grok that users may enjoy on X, but it immediately faced significant scrutiny for its unpopular opinions. First, it claimed that Democrats should not be voted into office as their programs and policies hurt the American people, and it also claimed that Hollywood is pushing "subversive" movies because of its mostly Jewish executives.

In a conversation, the chatbot even praised and commended Adolf Hitler, made further antisemitic comments, and went as far as to call itself the "MechaHitler," which led to the company promising an update.

Musk and xAI eventually announced Grok 4 after, and it has been touted as the most advanced and powerful version of the chatbot which is supposedly the answer to its controversies after the said improvements.

Originally published on Tech Times