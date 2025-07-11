U.S. Politics

Far-Right Influencer Pledges to 'Burn' His MAGA Hat After FBI Declares Epstein Had 'No Client List': 'We Are Done'

"F*** you, f*** fans, the GOP, all of it. We're not getting anything," the conservative activist declared

Far-right influencer Nick Fuentes pledged to “burn” his MAGA hat after the Department of Justice and FBI announced earlier this week that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had “no client list,” sparking several other users to post themselves doing the same.

Live streamer and conservative activist Nick Fuentes railed against the Trump administration following the release of a memo Sunday night, first obtained by Axios, which stated that the disgraced financier had no "client list," no blackmail material and died by suicide, refuting popular conspiracy theories that Epstein's death involved foul play.

"Now he's going to tell us there's no Epstein black book? There's no client list? The message needs to be this: we're done, we don't understand. The radical right is f***ing furious. We are done," Fuentes said in a clip circulating on X.

"Forget the midterms, forget '28. F*** you, f*** fans, the GOP, all of it. We're not getting anything," he continued.

Fuentes went on to bash both foreign and domestic policies by the Trump administration, including military aid to Israel and tax cuts for corporations, while also criticizing issues he perceives the U.S. is still facing, such as "illegal immigrants" keeping "the jobs they took."

"I'm burning my MAGA hat. I didn't vote for Trump, but I'm burning my MAGA hat. I think other people should too," the influencer declared.

The clip was shared to Fuentes' X Community "America First," where fans of the influencer can share posts to be viewed by other fans. There, fans shared other clips of people burning MAGA hats or the results of them burning their own.

One video originally shared outside the group but reposted to the community shows a video of a classic red "Make America Great Again" burning in the grass. The user captioned the video, "It's officially over."

"Yep. We're not protecting pedophiles," read a top comment under the video, which was boosted by the user.

Another user shared the results after they tried to burn their "Chinese rip off" of a red "Trump 2020" hat. Two of the letters and part of an American flag can be seen melted and charred.

"This s*** doesn't burn well, I need to pour gas on this s***," the user wrote. "Chinese rip off MAGA hats don't burn! The Chinese just f***ing do it better!"

The DOJ and FBI asserting that there was no client list sparked immediate backlash online, after now-FBI Director Kash Patel previously called for the files to be released himself.

Several outlets and users noted that U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi had previously implied during a Fox News interview that the client list was "sitting on my desk for review." However, the White House clarified her statement on Monday, saying that she had been referring to the files as a whole, not just the "list."

