U.S. Politics

Majorie Taylor Greene Presses Congress to End Military Aid to 'Nuclear-Armed Israel': 'Not a Helpless Country'

"Nuclear-armed Israel doesn't need $500 more million from the American people," said the Georgia representative

By
Marjorie Taylor Greene
Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has appealed to Congress, encouraging the legislature to refrain from sending more military aid to the state of Israel.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has appealed to Congress, encouraging the legislature to refrain from sending more military aid to the state of Israel.

Greene appeared on the "War Room" podcast hosted by conservative political pundit and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. She stated that she would work towards blocking any additional military aid from the U.S. to Israel during Wednesday's episode.

"I'm entering amendments to strike $500 million more dollars for nuclear-armed Israel, and it's important to say nuclear-armed Israel, because they do have nuclear weapons. This is not a helpless country. And we already give them $3.4 billion every single year in the state, from the State Department. $3.4 billion dollars every single year. They don't need another $500 million in our defense budget. That's for the American people's defense," Greene began.

"That's for the defense of the United States of America and our borders. And Israel—nuclear-armed Israel, I think it's really important to phrase it that way. Nuclear-armed Israel doesn't need $500 more million from the American people. Our government just bombed Iran on their behalf and destroyed their nuclear, Iran's nuclear problem," she continued.

"We give them $300 million every year in the State Department. And they just got $2 billion, $2 billion with a 'B,' in 2024 from the foreign aid supplemental under the Biden administration. They don't need $500 million more dollars," she added.

The representative added that she was moving to stop the U.S. from aiding other countries as well, including Jordan and countries in Africa.

Greene has consistently represented the section of the GOP that advocates against foreign intervention, previously criticizing aid packages sent from the U.S. to Ukraine and Israel in 2023.

"I will be voting NO on all funding packages for the Ukraine war (as I have from the beginning) and now the Israel war," Greene posted on X at the time. "We have had over 10 MILLION people illegally cross our border since Biden took office and we are over $33 TRILLION dollars in debt with many major problems afflicting Americans."

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Israel, Ukraine, Donald Trump

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Donald Trump

'Angry' Democratic Voters Are Urging Lawmakers to 'Storm the White House,' Prepare for 'Blood' in Efforts Against Trump: Report

Musk Pence America Party_07072025_1
Conservatives Bash Musk's 'Awful Choice' After Rumors of Mike Pence Leading New 'America Party' Spread: 'Not a Good Start'
Texas flood
Flooded Texas County Opposed Siren Alert System That Could Have Warned Residents Because of the Cost
Kristi Noem governor's portrait
'Tone Deaf' Kristi Noem Berated for Sharing Governor's Portrait Options As Texas Flood Rescue Efforts Continue
Washington Commanders Will Not Return to Redskins Name Despite Trump’s
Washington Commanders Will Not Return to Redskins Name Despite Trump's Comments
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know