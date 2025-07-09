Majorie Taylor Greene Presses Congress to End Military Aid to 'Nuclear-Armed Israel': 'Not a Helpless Country'

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has appealed to Congress, encouraging the legislature to refrain from sending more military aid to the state of Israel.

Greene appeared on the "War Room" podcast hosted by conservative political pundit and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. She stated that she would work towards blocking any additional military aid from the U.S. to Israel during Wednesday's episode.

"I'm entering amendments to strike $500 million more dollars for nuclear-armed Israel, and it's important to say nuclear-armed Israel, because they do have nuclear weapons. This is not a helpless country. And we already give them $3.4 billion every single year in the state, from the State Department. $3.4 billion dollars every single year. They don't need another $500 million in our defense budget. That's for the American people's defense," Greene began.

MTG: US HAS NO BUSINESS BEING INVOLVED

"I support our military, love President Trump, and think Pete Hegseth is doing a great job," she said. Her reason for striking included, "Nuclear-armed Israel already gets $3.4B yearly, they don't need more.@RepMTG @Bannons_WarRoom pic.twitter.com/2NTfVsy0VU — Real America's Voice (RAV) (@RealAmVoice) July 9, 2025

"That's for the defense of the United States of America and our borders. And Israel—nuclear-armed Israel, I think it's really important to phrase it that way. Nuclear-armed Israel doesn't need $500 more million from the American people. Our government just bombed Iran on their behalf and destroyed their nuclear, Iran's nuclear problem," she continued.

"We give them $300 million every year in the State Department. And they just got $2 billion, $2 billion with a 'B,' in 2024 from the foreign aid supplemental under the Biden administration. They don't need $500 million more dollars," she added.

The representative added that she was moving to stop the U.S. from aiding other countries as well, including Jordan and countries in Africa.

Greene has consistently represented the section of the GOP that advocates against foreign intervention, previously criticizing aid packages sent from the U.S. to Ukraine and Israel in 2023.

"I will be voting NO on all funding packages for the Ukraine war (as I have from the beginning) and now the Israel war," Greene posted on X at the time. "We have had over 10 MILLION people illegally cross our border since Biden took office and we are over $33 TRILLION dollars in debt with many major problems afflicting Americans."

Originally published on Latin Times