Harrowing Video Shows Girls at Camp Mystic Celebrating Shortly Before Tragic Texas Flash Floods

Texas Flood Texas Flood
A Texas state flag flies in a yard filled with debris on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported.

A newly released video showed a heartbreaking scene of young girls at Camp Mystic celebrating and having fun a few hours before the Texas flash floods ravaged the campgrounds.

A nurse who worked at Camp Mystic, Devon Paige, was the one who shared the video compilation on TikTok that showed campers having fun with a variety of activities, including dancing and playing games in a field.

Camp Mystic Girls Sing Song Together

In the caption of the post, Paige wrote that the videos were taken from June 28 to July 3, until a few hours before the tragic flash floods. At the time of the incident, Camp Mystic was hosting 750 girls for the summer.

The flash floods resulted from water levels of the Guadalupe River surging more than 26 feet in less than an hour following a massive and sudden storm. The death toll as of Monday has already reached 104, 27 of whom were girls and counselors from Camp Mystic, according to the New York Post.

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha reported that 10 campers and one counselor were still unaccounted for, which is concerning because the window for search and rescue operations is quickly closing.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said that when the flash floods struck early Friday, Camp Mystic was less than a week into its second four-week term. Additionally, camp officials said that they have already been in contact with local and state authorities to help with the missing girls.

A Tragic Incident

On top of recording the girls at the camp having fun, Paige also recorded footage of the tragedy that the flash floods brought to the area. She showed automobiles stacked up, trees blown down, and roadways destroyed, the Hindustan Times reported.

A separate video also showed a group of young girls from Camp Mystic on a bus traveling through the destruction to a reunification facility. Paige said that the girls were singing to try to calm everyone down amid the tragic situation.

The girls could be heard singing a worship song on their way to safety, which appears to be a rendition of "Pass It On," which is a classic song among attendees of the camp. In unison, the girls in the bus sang, "I'll shout it from the mountain top, I want my world to know, the Lord of love has come to me, I want to pass it on."

A Camp Mystic representative later expressed the camp's condolences to the families of the victims who died in the tragic flash floods, as per People.

