NBA Trade Rumors: Al Horford's Celtics Return 'Unlikely,' Says Brad Stevens

The Boston Celtics are a new team this offseason, and it might not include one of their most esteemed veterans. General manager Brad Stevens disclosed this week that it's "unlikely" Al Horford will play for the Celtics in 2025–26, as the franchise explores roster changes and salary cap penalties tied to the NBA's second apron tax.

The team initially wanted to retain Al and Luke Kornet, but that won't happen anymore. The latter recently signed with the San Antonio Spurs while the Dominican center is free to play with other interested teams.

Celtics Face Cap Pressure After Title Run

The Celtics' recent trade activity, namely, the Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porziņģis trades resulted from the austere spending limits that come with the NBA's second luxury tax apron. Stevens was honest about his motivations, according to Bleacher Report.

"The second apron is why those trades happened. I think that those are pretty obvious. And the basketball penalties associated with those are real."

With this move, the Green City can avoid more than $180 million in tax-related charges, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks.

When the Celtics traded Holiday to Portland for Anfernee Simons and two second-round picks, they saved $40 million.

Porziņģis was dealt to Atlanta as part of a three-team trade that kept another $140 million under the second apron level by dropping Boston below it.

Horford's Free Agency Adventure

Now that Horford's $19.5 million contract expired, the seven-year Celtic veteran can now use his talent elsewhere. Stevens praised Big Al as a winner, and he did everything he could for the organization.

Horford has already been rumored with title contenders such as the Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Lakers, who are all looking for veteran presence and playoff experience in the frontcourt.

Now that the Lakers signed Deandre and the Nuggets had Jonas Valanciunas, that leaves GSW available to welcome the 6-foot-9 player to the team. Athlon Sports reports that the Jonathan Kuminga trade will dictate if it happens.

Aside from Al, the Warriors are also recently linked to Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal.

