U.S. Crime & Justice

California Man Stabbed With Glass Shards After Confronting Line Cutter While Trying to Buy Pokémon Cards: Police

Two men have been arrested on multiple felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon

By
Video courtesy of Angel Jimenez
Two men were arrested in Colma, California, after allegedly stabbing a man with glass shards during a dispute over cutting in line to buy Pokémon cards.

A California man is recovering from life-threatening injuries after being stabbed with glass shards outside a GameStop following an argument over someone allegedly cutting in line to buy Pokémon cards.

Officers responded to a violent altercation at approximately 9:22 a.m. on Saturday at the GameStop located on Junipero Serra Boulevard, according to the Colma Police Department.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from head wounds and multiple stab injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is now listed in stable condition.

The incident reportedly began when 49-year-old Miguel OrellanasFlores attempted to cut in line, prompting a verbal dispute with the victim. Police say OrellanasFlores reportedly struck the man in the head with a glass mason jar.

His alleged accomplice, 27-year-old Isaiah Calles, then allegedly used the broken shards to stab the victim multiple times. Both suspects fled the scene in separate vehicles, a Honda and a Toyota, but were later identified thanks to photos of their license plates taken by the victim. Colma officers located the Honda shortly after the attack, while Daly City police found the Toyota parked at Gellert Park.

Video of the incident obtained by KRON4 showed the three men arguing and shoving each other before the incident escalates into punches and strikes, with witnesses yelling and trying to pull the men apart.

OrellanasFlores and Calles have been arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on multiple felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit a crime. Their first court appearance is scheduled for July 8.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
California, Pokemon, Gamestop, Stabbing, Stabbed, Attack, Argument

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Ivana's funeral

'She's Outta Here:' Joy Reid Warns Trump Denaturalizing US Citizens Could Lead to Melania's Deportation

Texas flood
Flooded Texas County Opposed Siren Alert System That Could Have Warned Residents Because of the Cost
Musk Pence America Party_07072025_1
Conservatives Bash Musk's 'Awful Choice' After Rumors of Mike Pence Leading New 'America Party' Spread: 'Not a Good Start'
Elon Musk Receives Barrage of Questions on Guns, Tax Cuts
Elon Musk Receives Barrage of Questions on Guns, Tax Cuts, and Abortion After Declaring 'America Party' Formed
Kristi Noem governor's portrait
'Tone Deaf' Kristi Noem Berated for Sharing Governor's Portrait Options As Texas Flood Rescue Efforts Continue
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know