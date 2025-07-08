California Man Stabbed With Glass Shards After Confronting Line Cutter While Trying to Buy Pokémon Cards: Police

A California man is recovering from life-threatening injuries after being stabbed with glass shards outside a GameStop following an argument over someone allegedly cutting in line to buy Pokémon cards.

Officers responded to a violent altercation at approximately 9:22 a.m. on Saturday at the GameStop located on Junipero Serra Boulevard, according to the Colma Police Department.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from head wounds and multiple stab injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is now listed in stable condition.

The incident reportedly began when 49-year-old Miguel OrellanasFlores attempted to cut in line, prompting a verbal dispute with the victim. Police say OrellanasFlores reportedly struck the man in the head with a glass mason jar.

His alleged accomplice, 27-year-old Isaiah Calles, then allegedly used the broken shards to stab the victim multiple times. Both suspects fled the scene in separate vehicles, a Honda and a Toyota, but were later identified thanks to photos of their license plates taken by the victim. Colma officers located the Honda shortly after the attack, while Daly City police found the Toyota parked at Gellert Park.

Video of the incident obtained by KRON4 showed the three men arguing and shoving each other before the incident escalates into punches and strikes, with witnesses yelling and trying to pull the men apart.

OrellanasFlores and Calles have been arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on multiple felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, battery with serious bodily injury and conspiracy to commit a crime. Their first court appearance is scheduled for July 8.

Originally published on Latin Times