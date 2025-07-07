Tech

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Leak: New Smartwatch Gets 64GB Storage, Ultra-Bright Displays, More

For Europe buyers, brace yourselves for a more expensive price.

By

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 series is attracting a lot of attention ahead of the July 9 Unpacked event. While we know that a handful of smartphones are coming such as Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7, only a few fans are aware of the impressive specs of the wearable lineup.

So far, here's what the rumors are saying about it.

Three Galaxy Watch 8 Models on the Way

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Leak: New Smartwatch Gets 64GB Storage Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Leak: New Smartwatch Gets 64GB Storage

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 8 line will consist of three models including the Galaxy Watch 8 Standard, Galaxy Watch 8 Classic, and Galaxy Watch 8 Ultra, according to Android Police.

All of these wearables will be powered by Samsung's new 3nm Exynos W1000 chip, the same one likely to power the Galaxy Watch 7. They will all come with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage for the Classic and Ultra models, while the standard model will keep 32GB as before.

Advanced Health Sensors and Brighter Displays

Regardless of the model, customers can look forward to an enhanced health and fitness experience. All three Galaxy Watch 8 models will come with:

  • ECG tracking
  • Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA)
  • Heart rate monitors

Each watch will also feature an ultra-bright screen with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, covered in rugged Sapphire Glass for greater durability.

Galaxy Watch 8 Ultra's Premium Features and Safety Tools

The Galaxy Watch 8 Ultra (2025) differentiates itself with some rugged elements. It will have a big 47mm titanium case, a robust 590mAh battery, and an 86dB emergency siren for safety notifications.

With these features, the Ultra is obviously targeting outdoor explorers and those in search of best-in-class durability and battery life.

Europe Buyers Should Ready For a Higher Price Tag

Although the specs look good, they have a price tag attached to them—literally. A new report indicates a European price hike for the Galaxy Watch 8 series:

  • Galaxy Watch 8 (40mm): €380
  • Galaxy Watch 8 (44mm): €410
  • LTE models: €430 and €460 respectively
  • Galaxy Watch 8 Classic: €530 (add €50 for LTE)
  • Galaxy Watch 8 Ultra: Remains at €700

These rates reflect a €50–€60 increase from the launch prices of the Galaxy Watch 7, fueling rumors that equivalent rises will hit U.S. and international markets.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 series will officially go on sale on July 9, with sales in France and possibly across Europe beginning July 23. To view the full specs of the product, click here.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Smartwatch
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Donald Trump and Melania Trump at Ivana's funeral

'She's Outta Here:' Joy Reid Warns Trump Denaturalizing US Citizens Could Lead to Melania's Deportation

Elon Musk Receives Barrage of Questions on Guns, Tax Cuts
Elon Musk Receives Barrage of Questions on Guns, Tax Cuts, and Abortion After Declaring 'America Party' Formed
WNBA All-Stars Call for Bigger Bonuses as Pay Gap with
WNBA All-Stars Call for Bigger Bonuses as Pay Gap with NBA Widens
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Could Hit Market Few Months
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Leak Previews Faster, Thinner Foldable Coming This Week
texas flooding
'Kids Are Still Missing:' Authorities Desperately Seek Missing Girl Campers as Texas Floods Death Toll Rises to 24
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know