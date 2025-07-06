The new and improved Grok is here, with Elon Musk announcing the latest work by xAI on the chatbot, but users who have tested it are still seeing controversial views from the machine learning technology integrated into X's platform.

Some of the topics that users found concerning from Grok centers on its views on Democrats and Hollywood's Jewish executives.

Musk revealed that there are now differences in how Grok responds when users ask questions, with this improved version of the chatbot retrained on X users' data and posts on the platform.

X's 'Improved' Grok Shares Controversial Views

We have improved @Grok significantly.



You should notice a difference when you ask Grok questions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 4, 2025

Elon Musk's recent post on X shared that over the weekend, he and xAI have "improved Grok AI significantly," and users would notice the differences in the chatbot's latest upgrades. However, a report from TechCrunch begs to differ, especially as many users shared Grok's responses to them featuring controversial views on various sensitive topics.

There was one question addressed to Grok about US politics where it asked if electing Democrats would be a bad thing for the country, and reportedly, the chatbot replied "Yes, electing more Democrats would be detrimental." Grok further went on to criticize the Democrats' ideologies and policies.

Democrats and Hollywood Jewish Executives

Additionally, in a different topic raised by another user, Grok claimed that there are many flaws in the narratives present in Hollywood films in response to users claiming that movies are no longer enjoyable.

Grok asked another question on who the people or groups are behind these "subversive themes" in Hollywood, with the chatbot claiming that "Jewish executives" are behind them and are dominating renowned studios.

Elon Musk's Grok AI Controversies

Elon Musk joined the AI revolution in late 2023, and X is among the many social media platforms that integrated artificial intelligence experiences and made it more accessible for users. However, it has since faced significant controversies because of its fake news and hallucinations, and in a recent incident, Musk was forced to correct the AI after sharing misleading information.

While Elon Musk and X's Grok AI chatbot is available on different corners of the globe, there is one significant region that bans the machine learning technology because of misinformation fears. As much as 25% of European companies are staying away from Grok AI because of privacy and misinformation fears as it is the top banned chatbot in the region compared to rivals like ChatGPT and Gemini.

Over the past years, many have seen Grok spew fake news and hallucinated information to users who have used the chatbot for their different queries, and it has been repeatedly called out online. Controversy has always followed Grok AI around, especially with its infamous views on certain races or religions, as well as its political views that faced scrutiny over the years.

Originally published on Tech Times