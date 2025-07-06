iPhone 17 Pro Render Unveils New Apple Logo Position, Aluminum Frame Design Revamp

The iPhone 17 Pro is at the center of a new leaked render that showcases the latest look of its rear, focusing on the new placement of the Apple logo, as well as the device's aluminum frame. Various rumors talked about the iPhone 17 Pro's design revamp which would add a new island that would house the rear camera array, as well as the flash and its sensors.

Alongside this, it was also rumored that Apple is going back to using aluminum components for its chassis as opposed to the iPhone 16 Pro series' titanium body.

iPhone 17 Pro Render Unveils New Apple Logo, Aluminum Frame

Do you like the new Apple logo position on iPhone 17 Pro? pic.twitter.com/9ucRrNcjWO — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) July 6, 2025

Leaker and insider Majin Bu has shared a new image via X which shows off a render of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro lineup featuring its latest design rumored to be coming this year.

The most notable change here is the new camera island that is set to replace the square camera array of the iPhone's Pro series. While it would still feature three lenses, it is now housed by a rectangular bar which takes up the entire upper third of the device.

It is important to note that the Apple logo also moves lower than its previous positioning which was located in the middle of the iPhone's backside. Instead, it will make way for the larger rectangular bar and be positioned at the center of the remaining space of the iPhone 17 Pro's rear.

On the other hand, the render also shows off the aluminum frame, which was rumored earlier this year, as Apple is set to switch back to this material after the iPhone 16 Pro lineup's titanium use.

Apple's Design Revamp for iPhone 17 Pro

These two elements of the iPhone are only some of the many expected changes coming to the iPhone 17 Pro lineup in this speculated design revamp. The image shows two identical devices that only differ in their size as the render showed off the changes to both variants of the lineup, the iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Moreover, the design seemingly shows off a third-party case manufacturer's render of the accessory for the iPhone 17 Pro series, unveiling its new look in the process.

Apple iPhone 17 Pro Rumors

Earlier this year, rumors started talking about the upcoming changes expected for the iPhone 17 Pro. Some have talked about a new layout for the rear, particularly as it will bring a new Camera Island that would have the entire camera array housed in a new bar, considered as its biggest redesign since 2019.

Many users who got the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro series were pleased with Apple's choice of titanium as the material of the device's chassis, but it seems like this was not a popular choice for the company. Rumors claimed that Apple will revert to an aluminum frame in the next release, dropping titanium and opting for the cheaper and lighter build that combines the previous metal and glass.

Additionally, all models of the iPhone 17 series are set to receive a 4GB memory boost as rumors claimed that they will feature 12GB RAM, alongside the revamped Dynamic Island and more.

Originally published on Tech Times