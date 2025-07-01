Musk Called Out After Threatening Politicians Who Vote for Trump's 'Big, Beautiful Bill': 'You Helped Bankroll the Chaos'

Elon Musk is facing a torrent of backlash on X after threatening to bankroll primary challenges against Republican lawmakers who support President Donald Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill"—a sprawling $5 trillion tax-and-spending package critics say he helped make possible.

Musk took to his platform Monday night, warning that any Republican who votes for the legislation should "hang their head in shame" and promising to unseat them if it's "the last thing I do on this Earth." He also floated launching a new political party, the "America Party," to counter what he called the "Porky Pig Party" of Washington.

Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame!



And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2025

But many users weren't buying the pivot. Musk, who spent over $275 million supporting Trump and other Republicans in 2024 and held a brief advisory role in the Trump administration, was swiftly called out for what some see as a late-stage attempt to distance himself from the consequences of policies he once championed.

"You're absolutely right, Elon," one post read, "except you left out the part where you helped bankroll the chaos."

You’re absolutely right, Elon, except you left out the part where you helped bankroll the chaos.



You can’t decry debt explosions while supporting the very people writing trillion-dollar checks to billionaires and gutting renewable energy.



Pick a lane: fiscal responsibility or… — Evaristus Odinikaeze (@odinikaeze) June 30, 2025

Another user responded: "You were in the Oval Office. You could have spoken to him. It's your fault, @elonmusk. Stop trying to pass the blame."

@elonmusk You were in the Oval Office. You could have spoken to him.



It's your fault @elonmusk. Stop trying to pass the blame. — Martin Muldoon (@MuldoonMartin) June 30, 2025

"You bankrolled this," another user said.

You bankrolled this. — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) June 30, 2025

While the White House insists the bill will stimulate economic growth and reduce long-term deficits, Musk has called it "debt slavery" and a gift to "industries of the past," according to CNN. Still, critics argue his objections ring hollow given his companies' dependence on public subsidies and his financial support for the Trump campaign.

Trump fired back on Truth Social, accusing Musk of hypocrisy and suggesting that federal subsidies propping up Tesla and SpaceX should be investigated by the Department of Government Efficiency, or "DOGE."

"Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly Endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate," Trump wrote.

Meanwhile, Musk, for his part, insists his concern is fiscal responsibility, not corporate handouts.

Originally published on Latin Times