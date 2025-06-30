Sniper Found Dead in Idaho Woods After Intentionally Setting Blaze to Lure Two Firefighters to Their Deaths

A sniper who authorities say deliberately ignited a wildfire to lure emergency responders into an ambush was found dead in the woods near Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, after killing two firefighters and injuring a third.

The violence began shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, when fire crews were dispatched to a blaze on Canfield Mountain just north of Coeur d'Alene, according to CBS News. Within 30 minutes, gunshots rang out.

Authorities believe the fire was intentionally set by the gunman as a trap to draw in first responders.

"We do believe that the suspect started the fire, and we do believe that it was an ambush and it was intentional," Kootenai County Sheriff Robert Norris said during a late-night press briefing. "These firefighters did not have a chance."

As gunfire continued through the afternoon, more than 300 law enforcement officers swarmed the scene, including snipers in helicopters and tactical units using cell phone data to locate the shooter. A signal led authorities to a remote wooded area where they discovered the suspect's body Sunday evening and a rifle, with flames encroaching fast.

It remains unclear if the gunman died from return fire or suicide. His identity and motive have not yet been released.

Two firefighters—one from Coeur d'Alene and the other from Kootenai County Fire and Rescue—were killed. A third, also from Coeur d'Alene, underwent surgery and remains in stable condition. The hospital where the victims were taken confirmed that two were dead on arrival, and the third was "fighting for his life."

Gov. Brad Little condemned the attack as a "heinous direct assault" on first responders and called for prayers across the state. By Sunday night, a shelter-in-place order had been lifted, and authorities confirmed that all civilians, including hikers, had safely left the mountain. However, officials warned that the fire, which had grown to cover 20 acres, continued to pose a threat.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald