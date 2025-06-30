Less Than 4 in 10 Democrats Are Now Very Proud To Be Americans, Poll Shows

Less than 4 in 10 Democrats now say they are proud to be Americans, according to a new Gallup poll. The figure (36%) shows a marked decline compared to last year, when it clocked in at 62%.

Independents also saw a decline in their expressed pride to be Americans, albeit a less-marked one than Democrats: overall, a slight majority (53%) gave an affirmative answer to the question, a seven-point decrease compared to 2024.

Republicans, in turn, are now more proud to be Americans, experiencing a seven point increase from 2024 to 2025. Now 92% of GOP respondents say they are proud to be Americans, compared to 85% last year.

The report noted that the poll was conducted before the June 21 bombing of Iran's nuclear sites, adding that it remains unclear whether that decision by the Trump administration has led to any notable shifts.

Overall, 58% of adults said they were "extremely" or "very" proud to be Americans. 19% said they were "moderately" proud and 11% "a little" proud. Only 9% of respondents said they were not proud at all.

"The combined 20% on the lower end of the pride scale essentially ties the record 21% measured in 2020. Until 2018, less than 10% of U.S. adults had consistently said they had little or no national pride," Gallup noted.

The pollster added that when it first asked the question in January 2001, 87% of respondents said they were extremely or very proud to be Americans. The figure increased after the 9/11 attacks and has been decreasing since, showing a more abrupt downturn since 2017.

The report also notes "clear generational differences in American pride, with each new generation significantly less likely than the previous one to say they are extremely or very proud to be an American."

"The youngest two generations, millennials (born between 1980 and 1996) and Generation Z (born after 1996), are the most distinct. From 2021 to 2025, less than half (41%) of adults who belong to Generation Z have been extremely or very proud to be Americans, compared with 58% of millennials. The rate increases to 71% of Generation X, 75% of the baby boom generation and 83% of the Silent Generation," the study detailed.

However, it also noted that all generations from millennials through the Silent Generation have shown large declines over the past 20 years, with most of the change taking place since 2016. Most of the decline comes from Democrats.

The pollster concluded by noting different factors that could explain the decline, including "greater pessimism about the economic prospects for young people, widespread dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, greater ideological divides between the parties, unfavorable images of both parties, and intense partisan rancor during the Trump and Biden administrations."

Originally published on Latin Times