Iran Has 'Serious Doubts' If Israel Will Honor Ceasefire Agreement

Iran appealed to the UN Security Council on Sunday, calling upon the body to recognize Israel and the United States as the aggressors in the recent 12-day war

Left to right: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi ; US President Donald Trump

Iran has voiced its concerns regarding Israel honoring the ceasefire agreement between the two Middle Eastern nations, warning that it is prepared to enlist force if the agreement is broken.

Chief of staff of Iran's armed forces, Abdolrahim Mousavi, has stated that he does not believe Israel will uphold the terms of the ceasefire.

"We did not start the war, but we have responded to the aggressor with all our power, and as we have serious doubts over the enemy's compliance with its commitments including the ceasefire, we are ready to respond with force," he said.

Furthermore, Iran is refusing to concede its nuclear program. UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi stated that, despite U.S. attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, the Middle Eastern nation should be able to produce enriched uranium "in a matter of months."

Furthermore, Iran appealed to the UN Security Council on Sunday, calling upon the body to recognize Israel and the United States as the aggressors in the recent 12-day war. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Israel and the U.S. should be identified "as the initiators of the act of aggression and acknowledge their subsequent responsibility, including the payment of compensation and reparations."

He continued to state that allowing nations to commit acts of aggression with impunity "seriously undermines the credibility of the United Nations system" and "engenders lawlessness in the future of international relations in our region as well as the international community at large."

