Budapest Pride To Challenge Orban's Ban In Hungary

With rainbow flags flying high, crowds began to gather Saturday for a Budapest Pride march, defying a government ban that marks a major pushbacks against LGBTQ rights in the European Union.

Organisers expect a record turnout for the 30th edition of the Pride march in the Hungarian capital despite a police ban imposed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government.

Akos Horvath, an 18-year-old student who came to Budapest from a city in southern Hungary, said it was "of symbolic importance to come".

"It's not just about representing gay people, but about standing up for the rights of the Hungarian people," he told AFP on his way to the march after travelling for two hours.

Orban's governing coalition amended laws and the constitution this year to prohibit the annual celebration, justifying his years-long clampdown on LGBTQ rights on "child protection" grounds.

Orban said Friday that while police would not "break up" the Pride march, those who took part should be aware of "legal consequences".

Parade organisers risk up to a year in prison, and attendees can face fines up to 500 euros ($590). The latest legal changes also empower the authorities to use facial-recognition technology to identify those who take part.

Newly installed cameras have appeared on lamp posts along the planned route of the march.

Despite the risk of fines, more than 35,000 people are expected to gather near Budapest's city hall for a march beginning at 3:00 pm (1300 GMT).

"Freedom and love can't be banned," read one huge poster put up near the city hall.

Ministers from several EU countries and dozens of European lawmakers are expected to attend in defiance of the ban.

Earlier this week, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called on the Hungarian authorities to reverse the ban.

Thirty-three countries, including most EU countries, have also released a statement in support of the march.

At a press conference Saturday, several French MEPs called on the EU to take tougher measures against Orban's government over the crackdown on civil rights and other rule of law issues.

Budapest's opposition mayor Gergely Karacsony has insisted that no attendee could face any reprisals as the march is a municipal event that does not require police approval.

"The police have only one task... and it is a serious one: to ensure the safety of Hungarian and European citizens attending the event," Karacsony said during a briefing with visiting EU equalities commissioner Hadja Lahbib on Friday.

Far-right groups meanwhile have announced multiple counterprotests along the planned parade route, putting up a wooden cross adorned with protest messages.

A woman who gave only her first name, Katalin, told AFP she agreed with the ban though she hoped there would be no clashes.

"Disgusting... it's become a fad to show off ourselves," she said.

Justice Minister Bence Tuzson sent a letter to EU embassies this week cautioning diplomats and staff against participating because of the police ban.

Several EU countries have informed their citizens of the potential of fines through travel advisories.

Since Orban's return to power in 2010, the country of 9.6 million people has been steadily rolling back LGBTQ rights.

But it is the first move to ban the Pride ban, as Orban says he has been emboldened by the anti-diversity push by US President Donald Trump.

"Orban is employing a tried-and-tested recipe ahead of next year's election by generating a conflict," political analyst Daniel Mikecz told AFP, saying that Orban was "polarising society".