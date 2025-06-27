SpaceX Remains Silent on Starbase's Crane Incident Following a Collapse in South Texas Facility

SpaceX is still not sharing any news or statements regarding what happened in Starbase City, the company's headquarters and space facility in Texas. Earlier last week, it was documented on video that one of SpaceX's cranes in Starbase city collapsed, and since the incident took place, the Elon Musk-owned company has remained silent on the issue and has yet to provide an update.

The video that captured the incident was shot from far away, and online users have been speculating on how much damage it did not only to the facility but also to its workforce, should there have been injuries or fatalities.

SpaceX Remains Silent on Starbase Crane Incident

Yikes...definitely hoping nobody was standing in the way of that. https://t.co/idDjkX4nMj — LabPadre Space (@LabPadre) June 24, 2025

A video was captured by content creator Lab Padre which shows a crane falling. Despite the clear instance of an incident over at Starbase, TechCrunch reported that SpaceX remains silent, as of writing.

The incident took place on June 23, and the regular coverage of Lab Padre on SpaceX's operations was able to capture the incident, but the content creator claimed that he is not sure if there were any staffers caught in the collapse.

SpaceX is usually prompt when sharing details and information regarding mishaps in testing its rockets, both on-ground incidents and amidst missions, but in this crane incident, the company has been radio silent for days.

One of the concerns that the online community had upon seeing the video from Lab Padre is if are there any workers directly under or nearby when the crane fell. Based on the video, it is indistinguishable if the crane was hauling a piece of heavy equipment or machinery, but it fell altogether from its base.

SpaceX and Its Recent Mishaps

SpaceX is now threading on thin ice, and it is because of the many mishaps that took place in their recent operations, particularly in the testing of its Mars-bound rocket, the Starship. The most recent incident was during the static fire ground testing of the latest Ship 36 rocket that exploded on the test stand as it awaited the propellant loading process.

This incident followed a recent loss during an actual test flight of the company, with Flight 9 seeing both rockets, the Super Heavy Booster and the upper stage Ship, exploding in separate moments. Flight 9 is the third-straight mission from SpaceX's Starship program which saw explosions, but in this testing, the company saw the loss of both rockets, particularly as the Super Heavy reused a booster from Flight 7.

As SpaceX has been met with multiple explosions and losses in its testing in previous months, it remains unknown if it will still get positive treatment from regulators, especially with this recent crane incident.

Originally published on Tech Times