Michelle Obama Fires Back at Rumors Threatening Her 33-Year Marriage

Michelle Obama has had enough of the speculation. The former first lady is speaking out once again to shut down rumors that her 33-year marriage to former President Barack Obama is in trouble.

During a chat on NPR's "Wild Card" podcast, Michelle Obama spoke out about the latest gossip surrounding her and former President Barack Obama.

At 61 years old, she says people wrongly assume something's wrong simply because they don't share every moment online.

"It's like, 'OK, so we don't Instagram every minute of our lives,'" Michelle said. "We are 60. We're 60, y'all. You just are not gonna know what we're doing every minute of the day."

She explained that not being seen on public date nights or skipping high-profile events doesn't mean there's trouble.

Michelle noted that skipping things like President Trump's inauguration or Jimmy Carter's funeral was her own decision — not a sign of personal problems. "Whatever the backlash was, I had to sit in it and own it. But I didn't regret it," she said.

Michelle and Barack Obama have been together for over 30 years. They tied the knot back in 1992 and are proud parents to two grown daughters—Malia, 26, and Sasha, 24.

Michelle Obama addresses divorce rumors — and why she’s rarely seen with Barack: ‘We’re 60, y’all’ https://t.co/mDEneRwBRv pic.twitter.com/1Eh5gPRp0X — New York Post (@nypost) June 26, 2025

Michelle and Barack Obama Celebrate 32 Years of Marriage

Just last October, Michelle and Barack Obama marked a major milestone—32 years of marriage! At the time, Barack posted a loving message online, calling Michelle his "partner and friend to go through life with."

According to PageSix, though Barack hasn't responded directly to the divorce rumors, his social media often includes tributes to Michelle on special occasions like her birthday and Valentine's Day.

Michelle also reflected on how being a working mom and serving as First Lady led her to put some of her own dreams on hold.

he shared that those responsibilities made it harder for her to fully chase her personal goals and ambitions.

This isn't the first time Michelle has spoken out about the rumors. Back in May, during "The Diary of a CEO" podcast, she explained that if she and Barack were truly having issues, the public would already know.

She added that she's not one to suffer in silence and would deal with problems openly.

Despite the headlines, the Obamas have been seen enjoying time together — recently spotted on cozy dinner dates in both New York and Washington, DC.

Originally published on Enstarz