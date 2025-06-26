Firefighters Spotted Grilling Feet Away From Fire Scene Leaves Victim's Relative Distraught: 'Egregious Behavior'

A grieving family member in Utah is demanding accountability after discovering firefighters grilling and lounging just feet from the scene of a fatal Father's Day fire that claimed the life of her uncle.

On June 15, a trailer fire broke out in Clawson, Utah, resulting in the death of Richard Wright, according to ETV News. Local firefighters responded and extinguished the blaze, but were unable to save Wright, who perished inside the single-wide trailer.

Nearly a week later, Kenna Harris, Wright's niece and a retired 911 dispatcher, received a photo from a passerby showing a barbecue grill and camping chairs set up near the charred remains of the trailer.

Outraged by what she called "egregious behavior," Harris sent an email on June 24 to a slate of public officials, including city council members, state legislators and media outlets, expressing concern that the Ferron Fire Station had violated ethical standards.

"Imagine if the deceased occupant was your family member," she wrote, describing the scene of firefighters having a BBQ in front of her uncle's burned home, according to the outlet.

However, Mayor Trent Jackson defended the firefighters' conduct, explaining that the responders had been on scene for several hours, the grill was brought by a family member of one of the responders and Wright's body had already been removed.

Jackson also said the crew remained at the site to prevent reignition while waiting for the fire marshal. After reviewing the situation, Jackson concluded there were no violations of department policy and declined to issue an apology.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Originally published on Latin Times