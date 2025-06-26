Entertainment

Joe Rogan Pushes Back Against Trump's 'F--king Nuts' ICE Raids: 'I Don't Think Anyone Would've Signed Up for That'

The popular podcaster questioned whether Trump could've won re-election if he had outlined the aggressive enforcement

By
Joe Rogan
Joe Rogan condemned President Donald Trump's ICE raids as excessive and dishonest in response to the mass deportation tactics that have sparked nationwide protests.

Podcaster and comedian Joe Rogan called out President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, saying the administration's latest ICE raids are "f***ing nuts" and not what Americans expected when they voted for mass deportations.

Trump's second-term immigration agenda has led to sweeping ICE raids across U.S. cities. While the administration insists it's targeting criminals, critics point to data showing the majority of detainees have no criminal record.

In Los Angeles, federal agents in masks have raided construction sites and even Home Depot parking lots, a tactic that triggered massive protests and led to the deployment of the National Guard and Marines.

The number of non-criminal immigration arrests has surged by 800% since January, pushing ICE detention to record levels with over 50,000 held, according to The Independent.

Rogan addressed the issue on a recent episode of his podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," telling guests Luis J. Gomez and Big Jay Oakerson that the methods ICE is using go far beyond what voters were led to believe.

"Bro, these ICE raids are f***ing nuts, man," Rogan said.

"The Trump administration, if they're running and they said, 'We're going to go to Home Depot and we're going to arrest all the people at Home Depot. We're going to go to construction sites, and we're going to just like, tackle people at construction sites...' I don't think anybody would've signed up for that," he continued.

Rogan questioned whether Trump could've won re-election if he had promised aggressive enforcement that includes detaining day laborers in big-box parking lots. Rogan, who endorsed Trump in 2024, has since voiced opposition to several of the administration's hardline immigration policies, including the use of a Salvadoran megaprison to deport migrants.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Donald Trump, Ice, Podcast, Immigration

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
President Donald Trump's inner circle has long spoken of China as the arch-enemy, with some suggesting that ending the Ukraine war will free up resources to counter Beijing

Iranian TV Anchor Warns Thousands of American Soldiers Will Be Sent Home in 'Coffins' in Rebuke of Trump's Bombing

Russian Warship’s Sneaky Channel Run: World War Warning?
Russian Warship Disguised As It Passes Through English Channel - Does It Signal World War Escalation?
Kari Lake Donald Trump picture
Trump Official Holds Up Trump's Picture After Being Questioned Over Hundreds of Job Cuts to Her Agency
Pete Hegseth AOC
AOC Ridicules Hegseth After Being Congratulated for 'Not a Single Leak' From Iran Bombing: 'Not a Vote of Confidence'
RFK Jr. Touted as 'Unfit' After Rant About Lack of
RFK Jr Forced to Take Back His Words After Accusing Lawmaker of Accepting Millions From the Pharmaceutical Industry
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know