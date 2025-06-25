Nintendo Switch 2 Restock: Walmart+ Members Get Early Access on June 25

Nintendo Switch 2 has attracted a high demand among handheld fans. If you haven't yet gotten a unit, Walmart's latest restock could be the key to finally getting your hands on one.

Walmart is launching Switch 2 units and even the model with the "Mario World" game on Wednesday, June 25, but only a select few will have first access. Call yourself lucky if you are a current Walmart+ subscriber.

Early Access for Walmart+ Members

Walmart is offering its Walmart+ customers early exclusive access to the restock at 9 p.m. ET. Regular shoppers will be out of luck until 10 p.m. ET, as listings that were once posted on Walmart's website but were then removed.

The restock might sell out quickly, as the Nintendo Switch 2 broke launch records earlier in the year to become the best-selling Nintendo console in record time.

If you're serious about getting your hands on this next-gen gaming system, signing up for Walmart+ might be your best move. The membership costs $13 per month or $98 annually, with a 30-day free trial available for first-time users.

What's Included in the Nintendo Switch 2 Restock?

According to NJ.com, Walmart's confirmed inventory includes the standard Nintendo Switch 2 console, and the Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle

Other big box retailers such as GameStop, Target, and Best Buy have yet to make any restock plans public, so Walmart is your sole choice—temporarily.

Why Walmart+ Can Be a Good Deal for Gamers

In addition to early purchase opportunities on hot items such as the Switch 2, Walmart+ includes many other perks:

No minimum order, free shipping

Free local store delivery

Paramount+ Essential subscription

Mobile Scan & Go for speedy in-store checkout

Exclusive discounts at Burger King

Returns home with scheduled pickups

Walmart also offers 50% off on Walmart+ membership for students and government assistance programs, so it's even more convenient.

Why the Nintendo Switch 2 Is in High Demand

The Nintendo Switch 2 has delivered on its promise, coming with enhanced graphics, improved battery life, and support for both digital and physical titles. The included game, "Mario Kart World," brings even greater value, specifically for die-hard Nintendo enthusiasts.

Following an explosive release where units flew off store shelves within minutes, this restock is also anticipated to happen similarly. Demand has been consistent while supply has not been able to keep up, particularly with few pre-order options in advance earlier in the year.

Originally published on Tech Times