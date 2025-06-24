Tech

Quest 3S Xbox Edition Debuts New $400 XR Headset Born from Microsoft, Meta's Collaboration

Xbox is rapidly expanding its collaborations, and this time, it's with Meta's XR.

Microsoft and Meta have revealed their latest collaboration that is the Quest 3S Xbox Edition, a new virtual reality headset that touts the best gaming features of the Xbox platform experience. This new device is the latest in the line of the growing Xbox collaborations with different gaming hardware, following a portable console that is designed with ASUS ROG.

Quest 3S Xbox Edition: New $400 XR Gaming Headset

Microsoft has proudly unveiled the latest product in its massive expansion into gaming hardware collaboration, and this time, the company has tapped Meta to deliver the new Quest 3S Xbox Edition to the world.

This new, limited edition mixed-reality headset combines the best of both worlds from their parent companies as it leverages Meta's immersive experiences and Microsoft's Xbox features.

The limited-edition mixed reality headset brings the expansion of Xbox's Cloud Gaming (Beta) to the Quest headsets, with Microsoft and Meta creating new hardware that features the experiences in a more immersive way.

Essentially, the headset is still the Meta Quest 3S, but instead of its white colorway, the Quest 3S Xbox Edition embodies the Carbon Black and Velocity Green colors of the Xbox lineup. Alongside this, the bundle also includes the Touch Plus controllers and a limited-edition Xbox Wireless Controller for all gaming needs, as well as the Meta Quest Elite Strap and a three-month access to both Meta Horizon+ and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (separately).

Users could snag the new Quest 3S Xbox Edition for $399.99 from the Meta Store, with the company offering free delivery and returns for those purchasing the limited-edition headset.

Meta, Microsoft Collaborate to Expand XR Gaming

According to Microsoft, it is expanding its collaboration with Meta to embody the Xbox gaming experience to the Quest headsets, featuring the aesthetics of their gaming brand. Players may enjoy different Xbox experiences in the headset, particularly with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate three-month free access, which also leverages the Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta).

Microsoft first brought the Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) access to Meta's Quest headsets during the Holiday 2023 season, allowing its XR headset users to enjoy the cloud-based game streaming service directly via the Xbox app. While users could also access the Xbox app and its services on a regular and eligible Quest headset, this new bundle offers the limited-edition colorway and Xbox Wireless Controller along with it.

According to Microsoft, the available stocks that are on Meta's website, Best Buy (for the US market), and Argos and EE (for the UK market) are the only releases they will make available. Once the stocks run out, there will no longer be any Quest 3S Xbox Edition to be made and sold.

Originally published on Player One

