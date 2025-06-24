Chrome on Android Lets Users Move the Address Bar to the Bottom in Latest Update

Google is now allowing Android users to customize the way they use Chrome, particularly where their address bar should be located as users may now move it to the bottom of their app.

Other browsers have already allowed this option for users, and this has also been adopted by Google for the Chrome app on iOS.

However, this option for Android was neglected for quite some time, and users were left with no choice but to use Chrome and adjust to its default address bar location.

Chrome on Android Lets Users Move the Address Bar

Google's Nick Kim Sexton, the senior product manager for Chrome, has shared a new blog post that brings significant accessibility news for all: users may now change the location of the address bar on Android's Chrome.

This new customization feature is long time coming for Android, with the company receiving multiple requests to bring this feature to Google's mobile experience.

According to Sexton, users may now choose to move the address bar to whichever part of the browser they like. That being said, there are only two options for users to place Chrome's address bar on Android, and it would be on either the top, which is its default location, or the bottom.

Google is now acknowledging that hand and phone sizes vary per user and offering them the feature to customize where the address bar would be is a significant help in the browsing experience.

Users on iOS have long enjoyed this Chrome feature that allowed them to move the address bar to the bottom or retain it in the top position since 2023.

Bottom Address Bar on Android's Chrome

According to the blog post, the feature is still rolling out on the latest version of Chrome on Android devices, with select users now getting the chance to see the feature appear on their devices. That being said, Google claimed that the rollout may be completed in several weeks.

For those who wish to change their address bar's location on Android Chrome, Google said that users may simply long-press on the address bar and wait for the "Move address bar to bottom" option.

Alternatively, they may head to the Settings of Chrome on Android and look for the option "address bar" where they can choose their preferred location for it.

Originally published on Tech Times