Pentagon's Own Report Determined Iran's Nuclear Sites Were Just Damaged Despite Trump Insisting They Were 'Obliterated': Report

A Pentagon report revealed that the three Iranian nuclear facilities struck by the U.S. in last week's attack were damaged but not obliterated, directly contradicting assertions made by President Donald Trump regarding the strikes.

The report was created by the Pentagon's intelligence agency, the Defense Intelligence Agency, using an assessment of the sites attacked conducted by U.S. Central Command, reported CNN.

The analysis of the damage reportedly confutes Trump's statements in which he claimed that the Iranian nuclear facilities hit were "completely and totally obliterated."

"So the [DIA] assessment is that the U.S. set them back maybe a few months, tops," a source familiar with Iran's nuclear stockpile told CNN.

This information was vehemently denied by the White House.

"This alleged assessment is flat-out wrong and was classified as 'top secret' but was still leaked to CNN by an anonymous, low-level loser in the intelligence community. The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran's nuclear program," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to CNN.

"Everyone knows what happens when you drop fourteen 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration," she insisted.

Furthermore, the U.S. military has referred to the operation as an "overwhelming success."

The three sites hit in the attacks, Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan, sustained severe damage in their aboveground structures, leading Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth to reiterate that Iran's nuclear facilities "have been obliterated."

"Based on everything we have seen — and I've seen it all — our bombing campaign obliterated Iran's ability to create nuclear weapons. Our massive bombs hit exactly the right spot at each target and worked perfectly. The impact of those bombs is buried under a mountain of rubble in Iran; so anyone who says the bombs were not devastating is just trying to undermine the President and the successful mission," Hegseth told the outlet.

Originally published on Latin Times