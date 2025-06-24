Tech

OpenAI, Jony Ive's io Team Confirm That AI Device Will Not Be a Wearable or In-Ear

The AI device is not reportedly coming this year.

By

OpenAI's acquisition of Jony Ive's design studio hardware team, io, for a staggering $6.5 billion is a serious commitment to consumer hardware expansion.

Tang Tan, io's chief hardware officer and a former Apple design leader, revealed in a June 16th declaration that the prototype Sam Altman mentioned publicly remains at least a year from commercial release. He emphasized the design isn't complete but said the device won't be an in-ear headphone or wearable.

Trademark Dispute Compels OpenAI to Go Back on io Branding

OpenAI, Jony Ive’s io Team Confirm AI Device Won’t Be OpenAI, Jony Ive’s io Team Confirm AI Device Won’t Be

The Verge reported that OpenAI recently had to delete public references to the io brand after an in-ear audio technology startup, Iyo issued a temporary restraining order.

Iyo claims that OpenAI intentionally copied its trademark, strengthening its argument with emails indicating that io and OpenAI executives, including Sam Altman, had knowledge of Iyo's product and even asked for demos.

Iyo promotes its forthcoming product as "the world's first audio computer," an in-ear headphone, directly opposite io's current hardware plans.

io's Diverse Hardware Research

Despite io's assertion that its first AI device won't be in-ear or wearable, court documents seen by TechCrunch's Maxwell Zeff show that io has considered a wide variety of designs.

OpenAI's June 12 opposition filing details how io explored desktop-based, mobile, wired, wireless, wearable, and portable form factors during its early prototyping phases.

In conjunction with this wide-ranging research, io bought and tested more than 30 various sets of headphones, earbuds, and hearing aids to influence its development cycle.

Ergonomic Research and Direct Competition with Iyo

Submitted emails also uncover io's meticulous preoccupation with ergonomics. For instance, a late March email revealed io employee, Marwan Rammah, recommended that 3D scans of human ears be procured to assist in ergonomic and hardware fit considerations. Such care implies io took seriously the possibility of creating a wearable device sometime.

Additionally, an email from Sam Altman reveals that he declined Iyo's personal investment offer, writing, "thanks but I'm working on something competitive, so will respectfully pass!" For sure, the ChatGPT maker knows that competition will definitely happen between io's project and Iyo's audio computer.

Rather than rushing to market with a trendy wearable or earbud, io is taking a deliberate approach to perfecting a device that fits its vision of AI integration. OpenAI could be cautious about its hardware strategy under Jony Ive's leadership.

Interested buyers need to wait until at least 2026 to see the AI device. OpenAI is obviously investing a lot in research, design, and legal warfare to gain a foothold in this competitive market.

Originally published on Tech Times

Tags
Wearable
ⓒ 2024 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Trump Deceived MAGA_06222025_1

Trump 'Deceived His Own Voters' by 'Submitting to the Wishes of a Wanted War Criminal': Iranian Foreign Minister Says in Trump-Netanyahu Rebuke

AOC v MTG_06222025_1
'Shut Up You Pathetic Little Hypocrite,' Marjorie Taylor Greene Berates AOC After She Called Trump's Iran Attack 'Grounds for Impeachment'
President Donald Trump's inner circle has long spoken of China as the arch-enemy, with some suggesting that ending the Ukraine war will free up resources to counter Beijing
Iranian TV Anchor Warns Thousands of American Soldiers Will Be Sent Home in 'Coffins' in Rebuke of Trump's Bombing
An Iranian missile strike in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, on June 19
United Behind Iran War Effort, Israelis Express Relief At US Bombing
Trump Fox Tarlov AttacK_06212025_1
Trump Stokes Fox News Feud Fires After 'The Five' Host Reports Low Polling Numbers: 'People Like Jessica Tarlov Make MAGA Absolutely Hate Fox!'
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know