NBA Trade Rumors: Suns Targets Murray-Boyles, Ace Bailey's Stock Shoots Up Ahead of 2025 NBA Draft

The Phoenix gathered youthful pieces following the Kevin Durant trade to the Houston Rockets. With the 2025 NBA Draft set to take place soon, teams need to decide now which rookies they should draft.

Draft expert Jonathan Givony has claimed the Suns are looking for short-term and long-term requirements. They may get Collin Murray-Boyles soon.

What Would the Suns Get From Drafting Murray-Boyles?

According to Sports Illustrated, Givony believes that the Suns would make use of Murray-Boyles' strong passing, 2-point shooting, and foul-drawing ability. The team would also benefit from his defensive playmaking, which is ideal for most teams.

For his last season with South Carolina, Collin Murray-Boyles averaged 16.8 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. His impressive 58.6 percent shooting from the field is a difference-maker.

Ace Bailey Gains Momentum

Givony's latest mock draft features a few significant changes, particularly among the top ten picks. Perhaps most interesting is the situation with promising prospect Ace Bailey.

Originally speculated to fall to the eighth pick, Bailey's value appears to be increasing dramatically. Now, Givony forecasts the Washington Wizards will take Bailey at the sixth pick, upending draft boards and changing team plans.

According to SB Nation SLC Dunk, the Wizards seem set to take advantage of Bailey's skill package, spoiling draft-night maneuvers for teams such as the Utah Jazz, who may have interest as well.

Bailey's energetic style of play and potential make him an irresistible option, prompting teams to retool draft strategy in the eleventh hour.

Philadelphia 76ers and Charlotte Hornets Spur Draft Steadfastness

In the meantime, at picks three and four, stability is in the air. The Philadelphia 76ers are holding tight to choosing VJ Edgecombe, while the Charlotte Hornets adhere to picking Kon Knueppel. The two teams firmly believe that these players fit the bill for their strategic objectives, underlining the need for consistency in the face of draft uncertainties.

Utah Jazz Eyes Jeremiah Fears as Potential Future Star

Utah Jazz's scenario offers a compelling narrative as draft night approaches. As much as Bailey may be tempting, the Jazz appear especially intent on Jeremiah Fears, a rapidly emerging player with distinction.

Fears is generally considered to possess the most impressive ball-handling skills in this draft pool and draws comparisons to NBA sensation Kyrie Irving.

Fears' skill set makes him an attractive candidate for Utah. His ability to score proficiently in a variety of ways and create offense can make him a featured player alongside a franchise star. Also, while it is widely believed that his height is unsuitable, his height is actually more impressive than initially considered—at 6'2.5" without shoes, placing his in-game height at around 6'3"-6'4".

Defensive Potential Increases Jeremiah Fears' Draft Status

Aside from offensive prowess, Fears shows immense defensive focus. His dedication to defense assures that he can be a solid two-way player if properly developed. His overall potential can change games, provided that the Jazz use their capital to build his confidence and smooth out his skills.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com