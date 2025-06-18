Hulk Hogan Rep Debunks Deathbed Rumors, Says He's Hospitalized For His Neck, Back Issues

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently underwent severe heart surgery but is reportedly recuperating, contrary to some previous rumors.

The industry icon known as Terry Gene Bollea in real life was hospitalized several weeks ago, which caused widespread alarm across his fan base and the media.

Rumors Fuel Panic Over Hogan's Health

The first alarm was raised by radio broadcaster Bubba the Love Sponge, who asserted that Hogan's health was in perilous shape—so bad, in fact, that his family was purportedly being summoned to bid their last farewells. The announcement shocked the world of wrestling and social media.

It's not officially confirmed, but Bubba The Love Sponge is saying Hulk Hogan is in the hospital, and "might not make it." pic.twitter.com/YIgCcZAcNR — James of WebIsJericho.com (@WebGuyJames) June 18, 2025

Those speculations were soon dispelled.

A rep for Hogan spoke with TMZ Sports. He told the outlet the surgery was all part of a treatment regimen stemming from previous injuries and health complications, not a life-threatening emergency. The rep explained that Hogan's recent hospitalization had nothing to do with any new or unexpected medical crisis.

Surgery Was Serious, But Not Life-Threatening

Us Weekly subsequently reported that the nature of the surgery was indeed heart related. A source who is close to Hogan confirmed, "Hulk had pretty serious heart surgery a few weeks ago and was doing well afterward. It wasn't a near-death thing."

The insider also pointed out that although Hogan is recovering, he's far from "on death's door." The former wrestler has undergone numerous surgeries throughout the years, including one on his neck last month, which TMZ also covered.

Hogan's Impressive Wrestling and Entertainment Career

Hulk Hogan is commonly regarded as one of professional wrestling's greatest figures. He debuted in the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) and held six WWE Championships.

Hogan's charisma, trademark appearance, and larger-than-life persona facilitated the catapulting of the sport into mainstream pop culture during the 1980s and 1990s.

Outside of the ring, Hogan tried acting, appearing in several films including "Rocky III," "No Holds Barred", "Suburban Commando," and "Mr. Nanny." He also starred in the 2005 VH1 reality TV series "Hogan Knows Best," which gave fans a look into his family life.

Family Fallout Overshadows News of His Recovery

Sadly, Hogan's fight for his health coincides with a personal scandal surrounding his daughter, Brooke Hogan. In an Instagram post in March, Brooke revealed that she has distanced herself from both her parents.

Brooke's update suggested intense, unresolved family conflicts. The tension supposedly has nothing to do with her father's health crisis, but it certainly adds emotional tension during his recovery.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com