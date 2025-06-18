Sports

Hulk Hogan Rep Debunks Deathbed Rumors, Says He's Hospitalized For His Neck, Back Issues

Hulk Hogan fans need not worry as the wrestling icon is not at death's door.

By

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently underwent severe heart surgery but is reportedly recuperating, contrary to some previous rumors.

The industry icon known as Terry Gene Bollea in real life was hospitalized several weeks ago, which caused widespread alarm across his fan base and the media.

Rumors Fuel Panic Over Hogan's Health

Hulk Hogan Rep Debunks Deathbed Rumors, Says He's Hospitalized For Hulk Hogan Rep Debunks Deathbed Rumors, Says He's Hospitalized For

The first alarm was raised by radio broadcaster Bubba the Love Sponge, who asserted that Hogan's health was in perilous shape—so bad, in fact, that his family was purportedly being summoned to bid their last farewells. The announcement shocked the world of wrestling and social media.

Those speculations were soon dispelled.

A rep for Hogan spoke with TMZ Sports. He told the outlet the surgery was all part of a treatment regimen stemming from previous injuries and health complications, not a life-threatening emergency. The rep explained that Hogan's recent hospitalization had nothing to do with any new or unexpected medical crisis.

Surgery Was Serious, But Not Life-Threatening

Us Weekly subsequently reported that the nature of the surgery was indeed heart related. A source who is close to Hogan confirmed, "Hulk had pretty serious heart surgery a few weeks ago and was doing well afterward. It wasn't a near-death thing."

The insider also pointed out that although Hogan is recovering, he's far from "on death's door." The former wrestler has undergone numerous surgeries throughout the years, including one on his neck last month, which TMZ also covered.

Hogan's Impressive Wrestling and Entertainment Career

Hulk Hogan is commonly regarded as one of professional wrestling's greatest figures. He debuted in the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) and held six WWE Championships.

Hogan's charisma, trademark appearance, and larger-than-life persona facilitated the catapulting of the sport into mainstream pop culture during the 1980s and 1990s.

Outside of the ring, Hogan tried acting, appearing in several films including "Rocky III," "No Holds Barred", "Suburban Commando," and "Mr. Nanny." He also starred in the 2005 VH1 reality TV series "Hogan Knows Best," which gave fans a look into his family life.

Family Fallout Overshadows News of His Recovery

Sadly, Hogan's fight for his health coincides with a personal scandal surrounding his daughter, Brooke Hogan. In an Instagram post in March, Brooke revealed that she has distanced herself from both her parents.


Brooke's update suggested intense, unresolved family conflicts. The tension supposedly has nothing to do with her father's health crisis, but it certainly adds emotional tension during his recovery.

Originally published on sportsworldnews.com

Tags
Wwe, Hulk Hogan
© Copyright 2025 Sports World News, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
Trump Military Parade

Trump Insists Military Parade Was a 'Tremendous Success' Despite Millions More Attending 'No Kings' Protests

Hegseth Loomer_06182025_1
Hegseth Attempts to Cut Off Democratic Senator After Asking If He Discussed Security Firing With MAGA Influencer: 'Your Time is Up'
Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and Husband Killed in Targeted Attack
GOP Senator Slammed for 'Joking' About Minnesota Assassination That Killed Top State Democrat: 'Show Some Respect'
Trump Musk Divorce_06052025_1
Elon Musk Publicly Posts Drug Test Results After Trump Reportedly Called Him a 'Big Time Drug Addict' Following Feud
Trump Signs Executive Order to Support Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Democratic Veterans Could Be Refused Treatment Under Trump's New Rules for VA Hospitals: Report
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know