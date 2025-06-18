Business

Vitamin Gummies Recalled from Amazon and Aldi After Peanut Contamination Discovered

By
Vitamin Gummies Recalled from Amazon and Aldi After Peanut Contamination
A pile of Gummy Bears in front of US actor Johnny Depp's seat during the 50 million US dollar Depp vs Heard defamation trial at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax, Virginia, on April 28, 2022.

A popular batch of vitamin gummies has been recalled from shelves across the US after tests found they might contain peanuts—a serious concern for people with allergies.

The recall was issued by Vita Warehouse Corp. on June 12 after one retailer's routine test raised red flags.

The FDA has announced that certain gummy supplements are being recalled. These products were sold under the brand names Welby, Berkley Jensen, and VitaGlobe.

These products were available on Amazon and in-store at Aldi and BJ's Wholesale Club locations nationwide, EconomicTimes said.

While no allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported so far, the recall was announced to prevent any risk to consumers with peanut allergies.

The presence of peanuts was not listed on the label, which could pose a serious or even life-threatening reaction for people with severe peanut allergies.

Here's what was recalled:

Welby Vitamin B12 (1,000 mcg, 140 gummies)
Sold at: Aldi
UPC: 4099100290868
Lot: 248046601
Expiration: 10/2026

Berkley Jensen Vitamin B12 (1,000 mcg, 250 gummies)
Sold at: BJ's Wholesale Club
UPC: 888670132487
Lot: 248046601
Expiration: 10/2026

VitaGlobe B12 Extra Strength (60 gummies)
Sold at: Amazon
UPC: 850005214670
Lot: 248046601
Expiration: 10/2026

Aldi Testing Uncovers Allergen in B12 Gummies

Consumers can check the lot number and expiration date on the bottom of the bottle to see if their gummies are part of the recall.

According to USA Today, the issue came to light during Aldi's standard allergen testing, which is meant to confirm product labels are accurate—especially claims like "does not contain peanuts."

Although Vita Warehouse later tested the vitamins themselves and did not find peanut traces, they decided to issue the recall "out of an abundance of caution," the FDA said.

The FDA urges anyone with a peanut allergy to stop using these vitamins right away if they've bought them.

You can return the product to the store for a full refund or safely dispose of it. If anyone experiences an allergic reaction, they should seek medical help right away.

If you have questions or need more details, you can call Vita Warehouse Corp. at 1-855-214-0100, Monday to Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST.

The recall does not affect any other products sold under the Welby, Berkley Jensen, or VitaGlobe brand names.

Originally published on vcpost.com

Tags
Amazon
© 2025 VCPOST.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
Most Read
ICE Faces Criticism for Raiding Family Party Labeled as Gang Meeting

Trump Tells ICE Told to Stop Arresting at Farms, Restaurants, and Hotels: Report

Trump Military Parade
Trump Insists Military Parade Was a 'Tremendous Success' Despite Millions More Attending 'No Kings' Protests
NBC News
Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Vivian Dances at Drag Show to Benefit Immigrant Legal Defense Funds
Minnesota Rep. Melissa Hortman and Husband Killed in Targeted Attack
GOP Senator Slammed for 'Joking' About Minnesota Assassination That Killed Top State Democrat: 'Show Some Respect'
Trump Signs Executive Order to Support Historically Black Colleges and Universities
Democratic Veterans Could Be Refused Treatment Under Trump's New Rules for VA Hospitals: Report
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know