Vitamin Gummies Recalled from Amazon and Aldi After Peanut Contamination Discovered

A popular batch of vitamin gummies has been recalled from shelves across the US after tests found they might contain peanuts—a serious concern for people with allergies.

The recall was issued by Vita Warehouse Corp. on June 12 after one retailer's routine test raised red flags.

The FDA has announced that certain gummy supplements are being recalled. These products were sold under the brand names Welby, Berkley Jensen, and VitaGlobe.

These products were available on Amazon and in-store at Aldi and BJ's Wholesale Club locations nationwide, EconomicTimes said.

While no allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported so far, the recall was announced to prevent any risk to consumers with peanut allergies.

The presence of peanuts was not listed on the label, which could pose a serious or even life-threatening reaction for people with severe peanut allergies.

Here's what was recalled:

Welby Vitamin B12 (1,000 mcg, 140 gummies)

Sold at: Aldi

UPC: 4099100290868

Lot: 248046601

Expiration: 10/2026

Berkley Jensen Vitamin B12 (1,000 mcg, 250 gummies)

Sold at: BJ's Wholesale Club

UPC: 888670132487

Lot: 248046601

Expiration: 10/2026

VitaGlobe B12 Extra Strength (60 gummies)

Sold at: Amazon

UPC: 850005214670

Lot: 248046601

Expiration: 10/2026

Aldi Testing Uncovers Allergen in B12 Gummies

Consumers can check the lot number and expiration date on the bottom of the bottle to see if their gummies are part of the recall.

According to USA Today, the issue came to light during Aldi's standard allergen testing, which is meant to confirm product labels are accurate—especially claims like "does not contain peanuts."

Although Vita Warehouse later tested the vitamins themselves and did not find peanut traces, they decided to issue the recall "out of an abundance of caution," the FDA said.

The FDA urges anyone with a peanut allergy to stop using these vitamins right away if they've bought them.

You can return the product to the store for a full refund or safely dispose of it. If anyone experiences an allergic reaction, they should seek medical help right away.

If you have questions or need more details, you can call Vita Warehouse Corp. at 1-855-214-0100, Monday to Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST.

The recall does not affect any other products sold under the Welby, Berkley Jensen, or VitaGlobe brand names.

Originally published on vcpost.com