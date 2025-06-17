Sports

Is The Undertaker Interested in Having a New WWE Role? Legend May Join Creative Team

He's taking his creative talent not as a fighter, but as a creative head at WWE.

The Undertaker, a popular figure in WWE history, may soon make an unexpected return—not to the ring but to the boardroom. Reports suggest the Deadman is eyeing a new chapter in his storied career, potentially joining WWE's Creative Writing Team.

With Triple H reshaping the company's direction alongside seasoned veterans, The Undertaker's creative genius may become a driving force behind future WWE storylines.

A New Role for The Phenom?

The Undertaker, Mark Calaway in real life, officially retired from in-ring competition in 2020. Since then, he has irregularly appeared at WWE events, often mentoring rising stars in NXT and offering insights behind the scenes. But now, reports around WWE circles, sparked by insider Konnan, indicate that The Undertaker wants more. Specifically, he's looking to become a key player on WWE's creative team.

Commenting on his Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan mentioned that Taker was there for creative sessions of shows such as Money in the Bank, showing an increased interest in being involved aside from the Performance Center.

As per Konnan, "He likes it a lot. I believe he's really keen on being involved with the creative team." The news implies that Calaway is likely to take the path of some other legends such as Dusty Rhodes and Bruce Prichard, who left their mark through behind-the-scenes performances.

Calaway has long been credited with his grasp of character building, ring psychology, and long-form storytelling. His 30-year career included some of the most legendary WWE storylines—the Ministry of Darkness and The WrestleMania Streak, among others. Those experiences have left him with knowledge few others share.

Bringing in The Undertaker is the latest move in Triple H's recent push to have him surrounded with familiar wrestling minds.

Since coming in behind the scenes creatively, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has reconnected with past superstars and incorporated voices like Road Dogg, Ed Koskey, and Ryan Ward into his creative hierarchy.

The Undertaker Could Bring Some Interesting Storylines Soon

If The Undertaker officially joins WWE's creative team, fans can expect a stronger emphasis on character depth and long-term storytelling, elements that defined the golden eras of wrestling. According to ITR Wrestling, his presence could be especially valuable for up-and-coming talent in NXT or those struggling to find a foothold on the main roster.

In addition to that, his legendary status lends instant credibility. Just as Dusty Rhodes defined tomorrow's stars through promo classes and storyline guidance, Taker was able to do the same, providing guidance that balances tradition with contemporary entertainment requirements.

Will The Deadman Rise Again Behind the Curtain?

While WWE has not yet formally announced, all signs are that The Undertaker is transforming from in-ring legend to creative genius. Well, that will depend on Triple H and TKO's upper management if they will allow the WWE Hall of Famer to cook some magic for the upcoming stories.

