David Ortiz Breaks Silence After Red Sox Trade Rafael Devers to San Francisco Giants

Almost every MLB fan was left blindsided when the Boston Red Sox sent their All-Star third baseman Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a stunning June blockbuster. The late-night trade shook the baseball world, eliciting emotional responses from fans, analysts, and even franchise legends.

At the top of the list is former Red Sox icon David Ortiz, who went on Instagram with a cryptic reaction that gave everyone something to say.

David Ortiz Reacts to Devers Trade in Mysterious Tone

Less than an hour after the trade report was released, Ortiz responded to a tweet by journalist Yancen Pujols. Though Ortiz's response was penned in an informal Dominican-Spanish dialect, a member of Red Sox Nation soon used ChatGPT to generate a translation that left Red Sox Nation reeling.

"In our country, there are a bunch of fans — which is fine — but they don't know anything about the business. Nobody here is operating on feelings."

Ortiz's comments captured immediate attention for the hard-nosed, business-first explanation of Devers' departure. Simply, the word was out: feelings don't come into MLB trades—business does.

Ortiz Highlights Business Over Loyalty in the MLB

According to David Ortiz, the decision to deal with Devers wasn't personal—it was all about numbers. Despite Devers being the face of the franchise, especially after Ortiz's retirement, Big Papi's comments suggested that every player, even a star, is ultimately expendable.

In a follow-up interview with Yancen Pujols spotted by Sports Illustrated, Ortiz doubled down that players should not be complacent about their star status. He emphasized that everyone should be smart about this situation because their "worst enemy" is their egos.

This comment became even more significant in light of Ortiz's mythical status among Boston fans. If he's willing to stand behind the Red Sox front office on this unpopular decision, it shows a stark turnabout in assessing player loyalty.

Star Departure Amid Locker Room Tensions

Rafael Devers, who is 28, has been a mainstay in Boston's lineup for years. But there was said to have been tension behind the scenes. The slugger openly complained after being asked to switch positions twice within months, a situation said to have strained his relationship with team management.

Ortiz had already gone on record defending Devers. He said that he's the top player on the Red Sox.

Still, with the support of Boston royalty behind him, it was ultimately decided in the front office to part ways, leaving fans to come to terms with the realities of baseball today.

In an interview with Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Ortiz, now a Fox Sports studio analyst, said that Devers' relationship with the Red Sox "wasn't going to end well." Well, he's right with this remark. He said that even in the best families, between the closest people to us, a miserable thing could still happen.

