Hegseth Suggests US Is Being Invaded in Defense of Trump Deploying National Guard: 'They're Waving Flags From Foreign Countries'

"Is he drunk?" asked one social media user

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth indicated his belief that the United States was under foreign invasion in order to defend President Donald Trump's decision to deploy the National Guard to Los Angeles, California, in the wake of immigration protests.

Hegseth testified before the House Appropriations Defense Subcommittee during an oversight hearing on Tuesday, alongside Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Air Force Gen. John Caine.

During the hearing, Hegseth was asked about Trump choosing to deploy the National Guard to Los Angeles, with California Rep. Pete Aguilar asking the Defense Secretary about the legal basis for the deployment.

"10 USC of the US Code 12406 as a legal basis that the President used cites three examples in circumstances for the guard: invasion by a foreign nation, a rebellion or dangerous rebellion against the authority of the government of the United States, or the President is unable, with regular forces, to execute the laws of the United States. Which authority is triggered here to justify the use?" asked Aguilar.

"I don't know, you just read it yourself and people can listen themselves, but it sounds like all three to me," Hegseth responded. "You've got millions of illegals and you don't know where they're coming from, they're waving flags from foreign countries and assaulting police officers and law enforcement officers. That's a problem."

"The Governor of California is unable to execute the laws of the United States. The Governor of California has failed to protect his people along with the Mayor of Los Angeles, and so President Trump has said he will protect our agents, and our Guard and Marines are proud to do it," Hegseth continued.

Social media users reacted in disbelief at the Defense Secretary's statements.

"So now the US needs its troops to defend the US against...a US invasion. Also, if they really were against illegal invasions, they'd support Ukraine," said one user.

"Seems like Pete drank something a little stronger than coffee this morning..." said another.

"There is no god damn invasion," added a third.

"Pete Hegseth sounds delusional to me. Has anyone set a timer? What is the over/under on Petey boy succumbing to soaking flop-sweat, flushed face, and shaking hands from alcohol withdrawal on live TV?" said a fourth.

"Is he drunk?" asked another.

President Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles as protests against federal immigration enforcement officials within the city escalated. The protests, which began last Friday, saw thousands hit the streets of the city, advocating against ICE raids which have occurred in various locations around Los Angeles.

Donald Trump, Los Angeles, California, National Guard, Invasion, Senate, Immigration, Protests

