Border Czar Admits ICE Detains People With No Criminal Record: 'That's What Sanctuary Cities Get'

Border Czar Tom Homan stated that people being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) thus far do not necessarily have a criminal record, stating that his goal is to "force immigration law."

Homan appeared on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday, where he spoke to host Jonathan Lemire about the recent ICE raids in Los Angeles and the subsequent protests sparked by the presence of ICE at various city locations.

"Does everyone who has been arrested by ICE agents have a criminal record?" Lemire asked the border czar.

"Absolutely not," Homan replied. "I had said from day one, January 20, we were prioritizing public safety threats and national security threats. However, we will enforce the law. I may prioritize my family life over my work, doesn't mean I ignore my work. We're gonna force immigration law, we've been honest about that from day one."

"Others that are in the United States illegally, may not be a criminal target but guess what, if ICE is there to arrest that bad guy and other aliens are there, we're going to arrest them," Homan continued. "That's what sanctuary cities get. This is what happens."

Social media users quickly took to online platforms to criticize Homan's hardline approach.

"Going after innocent people who are just trying to improve their lives can only be described as authoritarian. We were once better than that, and this regression is infuriating," said one user.

"If righteous indignation were a job, Tom Homan would be a tenured professor," said another.

"Just like Miller, this guy gets his 'spiritual nourishment from hate.' Their psychiatric files should be donated for research and study," one user wrote.

"Homan just said the quiet part out loud: ICE arrests people with no criminal record. This isn't law. It's a purge in broad daylight," another added.

"This is completely unconstitutional. We have due process for a reason," one user declared.

Protests against the presence of ICE have escalated in Los Angeles, California, following multiple raids conducted by the agency in various locations around the city. President Donald Trump deployed 2,000 National Guard troops into the city on Saturday against the wishes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass.

