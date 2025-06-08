Elon Musk Floats 'America Party' After Viral Poll Finds 80% Want New Political Party

Encouraged by the results of a social media poll, billionaire Elon Musk floated a name for what he described as a "needed" new political party: "The America Party."

During Thursday's bombshell fallout between President Donald Trump and the former "first buddy," Musk polled followers on his social media platform. Five and a half million voters participated, with 80.4% voting yes, it is "time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle."

Musk hailed the result as a sign from the universe.

"The people have spoken. A new political party is needed in America to represent the 80% in the middle!" Musk wrote Friday afternoon. "And exactly 80% of people agree 😂 This is fate."

Minutes later, he followed up with a potential name: "The America Party."

The adversarial turn in Musk's relationship with the president was precipitated by his disapproval of Republican's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, a roughly 1,100 page piece of legislation that is projected to add trillions to the national debt over the next ten years. Within a week of stepping away from his role in the White House at DOGE, Musk began publicly railing against the bill.

On Thursday, Trump responded to Musk's complaints, accusing him of developing "Trump Derangement Syndrome" upon leaving the White House. "People leave my administration... and they wake up in the morning and the glamor's gone, the whole world is different, and they become hostile," Trump told press.

The remarks spurred a flurry of posts by both men on their respective social platforms, including calls from Musk to impeach Trump and to form a new political party.

Musk's vision for his role in "The America Party" is unknown. Because Musk was born in South Africa and is not a naturally born U.S. citizen, the constitution bars him from serving as president, but does not negate the possibility of holding other elected positions. He may not have interest in elected office anyway, as he has already demonstrated a capacity to wield political power through financial contributions and his social media platform, X, which hosts over 600 million users a month.

No official announcement or organizational filing has followed the post so far, but the tech CEO seems resistant to leaving the political spotlight. Whether "The America Party" becomes a serious political force or stays the stuff of memes remains to be seen.

