Inside the Rise of El Sapo: The Shadow Successor to El Mencho, Mexico's Most Wanted Drug Lord

Authorities on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border have intensified their focus on Hugo Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytán, known as "El Sapo" or "El 90," and considered a potential successor of El Mencho. His capture is considered an important part of the escalating battle against Mexico's most formidable criminal syndicate, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

Born on October 2, 1988, in Michoacán, Mexico, Mendoza Gaytán has emerged as a pivotal figure within the CJNG, overseeing operations that span drug trafficking, forced recruitment, and violent enforcement across multiple Mexican states.

According to the Mexican media, Mendoza Gaytán's ascent within the CJNG hierarchy is closely tied to his role as the plaza boss of Puerto Vallarta, a prominent tourist destination that has become a strategic hub for the cartel's operations. Under his leadership, the CJNG has allegedly utilized the city's infrastructure to launder drug proceeds through nightclubs, bars, and restaurants, while also orchestrating extortion schemes that have infiltrated the local economy.

The Izaguirre Ranch: A Site of Horror

Beyond financial operations, Mendoza Gaytán is implicated in the management of the Izaguirre Ranch in Teuchitlán, Jalisco—a site that has drawn national attention for its role in forced recruitment and alleged atrocities. Investigations have revealed that the ranch served as a training ground for CJNG recruits, many of whom were lured under false pretenses and subjected to brutal indoctrination. In March 2025, authorities arrested José Gregorio "El Lastra," a close associate of Mendoza Gaytán, who was reportedly instructed to cease operations at the ranch amid increasing scrutiny.

Financial Strangulation Efforts

In a concerted effort to dismantle Mendoza Gaytán's influence, Mexican authorities have targeted his financial networks. In early June 2025, a federal judge ordered the forfeiture of over 315,000 pesos (approximately $17,000 USD) from bank accounts linked to his family members, citing the illicit origin of the funds. This move is part of a broader strategy by the Financial Intelligence Unit (UIF) to disrupt the financial underpinnings of the CJNG.

The United States has also taken measures against Mendoza Gaytán. In May 2019, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated him under the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act, effectively freezing his assets within U.S. jurisdiction and prohibiting American entities from conducting business with him.

A Potential Successor to 'El Mencho'

With the CJNG's current leader, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes ("El Mencho"), reportedly in declining health, Mendoza Gaytán is considered a potential successor. His extensive operational control and close ties to the cartel's upper echelons position him as a formidable candidate to assume leadership.

