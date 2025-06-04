World

Cubans Are Resorting To Charcoal Stoves As Power Outages Soar In Economically Ravaged Island

A report also details how a person uses an electric motorcycle battery to power a homemade television

By
Cuba Joe Biden Rep. Pic
Image of Cuba

As Cuba experiences its worst energy crisis in decades, people are having to resort to alternative methods to go about their lives.

A report by The Associated Press detailed the case of Marylin Alvarez, whose family is now using a charcoal stove to cook food after losing access to cooking gas and being unable to rely on an electric burner due to rolling blackouts. A blacksmith in the outskirts of Havana has built charcoal stoves from scrap metal for $18, equivalent to a monthly state salary.

Alvarez's husband has also managed to assemble a television from a laptop screen powered by an electric motorcycle battery, allowing his family brief access to news and soap operas.

In the past eight months, Cuba has suffered four nationwide blackouts. President Miguel Díaz-Canel recently acknowledged the scale of the crisis, calling it one of the government's biggest challenges.

The Government plans to address the shortfall by building solar parks and repairing existing generators with support from China and Russia, but so far there have been few results.

The scenes happen in the context of one of the most severe crisis in the island's history, marked by economic collapse, mass emigration, and deteriorating living conditions.

Tourism, once a vital pillar of Cuba's economy, has seen a dramatic decline, with visitor numbers in 2024 down nearly 50% since 2017. U.S. sanctions, including travel and visa limitations, have further complicated the situation, affecting not only American tourists but also visitors from Europe.

The crisis has driven an unprecedented wave of emigration, with official figures showing the population has decreased by at least one million since the pandemic. Over 675,000 Cubans have relocated to the United States.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Cuba, Caribbean, Blackout

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Hunt

Alabama Death Row Inmate With Days to Live Says He Never Raped Victim With Broomstick - And Should Already Be Out of Prison

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) with Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio de Freitas at a rally in September 2024
Bolsonaro 'Never' Discussed Coup Plot, Ally Tells Brazil Court
US Economy Faces Tariff Turmoil: Growth Slows, Prices Soar!
US Faces Stunted Growth and Soaring Inflation from Tariffs, OECD Warns
All major polls have placed liberal Lee Jae-myung as the clear front-runner in the presidential race
Liberal Lee Jae-myung Wins 'Judgement Day' Election After Conservative Leader's Ousting
Cuba Joe Biden Rep. Pic
Cubans Are Resorting To Charcoal Stoves As Power Outages Soar In Economically Ravaged Island
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan and What is Operation Sindoor: What You Need to Know