Sinaloa Cartel Faction of La Mayiza Reportedly Using Military-Grade Anti-Drone Technology

A recent report from Mexican media outlets reveals that La Mayiza — a prominent faction of the Sinaloa Cartel — has recently acquired government-grade drone-jamming technology by exploiting legal loopholes and is using it to counter federal operations against the criminal group.

Images shared on social media show an alleged member of the group using at least three devices produced by SkyFend Technology, a leading manufacturer of counter-drone systems.

According to multiple security sources cited by Milenio, both federal and state authorities believe the equipment is among the most advanced available to civilians. The technology is typically used in electronic warfare and anti-drone operations.

One device, the SkyFend Hunter, resembles a rifle but functions as a portable signal jammer. It can simultaneously disrupt the control, navigation and video transmission of multiple drones within a three-kilometer range.

In a photo circulating online, a suspected La Mayiza member is also seen wearing the SkyFend Spoofer, a backpack-style device that emits continuous false signals in a two-kilometer radius. According to the manufacturer, drones entering the area lose control and either crash or flee the zone.

The third device is the SkyFend Guider, an electronic tablet that serves as a portable command and control center. It integrates data from the Hunter and Spoofer to allow real-time monitoring and simultaneous control of up to 10 drones.

The SkyFend Hunter alone can cost up to $100,000, according to online forums.

Despite the advanced nature and high price of the equipment, its sale is not currently regulated in Mexico. Authorities have no mechanism to track the devices after purchase — a loophole criminal groups like La Mayiza continue to exploit.

In December 2024, lawmakers introduced a bill aimed at regulating online sales of drones and related equipment to prevent their use in criminal activities, including surveillance, bomb deployment and other attacks. The proposal remains pending in the Mexican Senate.

In recent months, The Latin Times has reported on the increasingly sophisticated tactics cartels are using to evade and attack law enforcement, particularly through the use of drones.

In March, reports surfaced that criminal groups along the U.S.-Mexico border were deploying drones to monitor the movements of U.S. Border Patrol agents. A month earlier, an alleged smuggling group reportedly used drones equipped with explosives to target agents in the region.

Similar tactics are being adopted by smaller cartels throughout Mexico. Criminal organizations have begun using drones not only for surveillance but also to carry out attacks on rival groups and federal forces.

In one viral video shared earlier this year, members of the Los Tenas criminal cell were seen using drones to drop explosives on a rival organization in the state of Michoacán.

🇲🇽 | Terror en Michoacán: criminales del grupo “El Tena” atacaron con un explosivo lanzado desde dron a un vehículo blindado del CJNG en Chinicuila. El narco sigue operando con tecnología de guerra mientras el gobierno guarda silencio.

pic.twitter.com/fuOduMPCzs — UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus) March 10, 2025

Originally published on Latin Times