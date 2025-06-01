The explosive trial of alleged rapist and hip hop mongul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, 55, became even more complex following the disappearance of a key witness. Known initially only as 'Victim Number 3,' the woman's scheduled testimony was expected to significantly bolster the prosecution's case. Her unexplained absence has ignited a storm of speculation and concern regarding her safety and whereabouts.

Now, three weeks and 21 witnesses into the trial, her identity is known—Victim Number 3 is Virginia 'Gina' Huynh, 33, one of Combs' ex-girlfriends, whose shocking allegations have reshaped public discourse surrounding the case. This update comes as Combs' former stylist revealed that the producer threatened ex-girlfriend Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura with revenge porn.

Battering And Anguish: Huynh's Horrific Timeline of Abuse

Gina Huynh raised the alarm regarding Combs' sickening behaviour in a 2019 podcast, long before Combs faced federal charges. Huynh explained she first met Combs in 2013 in Las Vegas. By 2014, they had begun a five-year relationship filled with brutal violence, manipulation, and coercion.

In one harrowing instance, Huynh described the moment Combs' abuse caused her to suffer a miscarriage.

'He stomped on my stomach really hard—like, took the wind out of my breath,' she explained. 'I couldn't breathe. He kept hitting me. I was pleading to him, "Can you just stop? I can't breathe."'

Combs appeared normal in public, but became a monster behind closed doors. Huynh recalled one particularly vicious episode following a birthday party for rapper Meek Mill, where Combs became enraged after she shook Mill's hand.

'He took one of my heels and tried to throw it at me,' Huynh recounted. 'He mushed my face really hard and made my nose bleed.'

The physical abuse escalated until Combs, as alleged by Huynh, directly caused her miscarriage.

Huynh's Allegations of Coercion And Abandonment

Combs seemed vehemently against having any children with Huynh, allegedly offering her £37,115 ($50,000) after she terminated a pregnancy—a sum she says she turned down out of misplaced love.

'I wanted to... I was, like, trying to prove that I wasn't the girl that wanted him for money,' Huynh explained. 'I just cared about him. I just wanted him to be nice to me. That's it.'

While the couple was on a trip and Huynh was pregnant with their second child, Combs began pushing for another abortion and providing her with alcohol. When Huynh refused, Combs remained steadfast, telling her, 'Well, you're going to get an abortion anyways.'

After returning from their trip, Huynh claims Combs left her to have the abortion and went to see Ventura.

'When I had the second abortion, I had to go to home two days later because he went on a trip to Burning Man,' she revealed. 'He left me f**ked up. I couldn't get a hold of him. I was just at home by myself, just f**ked up in my head. He didn't even care.'

In hindsight, Huynh was able to admit to herself the truth of the situation: 'He was mentally, emotionally and physically abusing me.'

One of his tactics, verified by Ventura, was systematically breaking down his victims, instilling self-doubt in them to attain control.

The Overlap Between Huynh And Ventura's Experiences

Combs ingrained a sense of worthlessness within Huynh, consistently pitting her against his on-and-off partner, Ventura.

'He would always compare me to Cassie and tell me that I'm the bad one, she's a good one,' Huynh explained.

Ironically, it was Huynh's presence in Combs' life that put an end to his relationship with Ventura. As she explained in her testimony, Ventura broke up with Combs after finding a photo of him and Huynh in August 2018. Her text messages to the producer read, 'I just don't trust anymore. That last shot put the nail in the coffin. [...] I promised myself I wouldn't be with you anymore if you did that to me again. You lied to me. [...] she never went away.'

Though Huynh and Ventura's claims carry a consistent narrative of Combs' physical and mental abuse, trial sources have told Daily Mail the former does not wish to testify. A source close to Combs, however, believes it goes deeper than that.

Diddy's Former Guard Claims Huynh Was Paid Off

On 28 May, Combs' former bodyguard Gene Deal told the Art of Dialogue Podcast that Huynh could be an asset to the defence. Amid concerns that Combs is involved in Huynh's disappearance, Deal believes Combs' defence wants her to be found and questioned, as 'they know she's a hostile witness.' Deal believes that for the right price, she could testify against Ventura and harm the sex trafficking case by claiming the acts were consensual.

Additionally, he confirmed that Huynh is Victim Number 3, explaining: ''That's the girl who took off the payment. She took the $2 million (£1.4 million) payment from Diddy Nim, when she got on Tasha K. I think Diddy may have gave her $2 million or something like that. Got her in school, gave an apartment out in LA. Still was messing with him.'

Though the reason for Huynh's absence is currently unknown, Ventura and members of her staff are making waves with their shocking, deeply disturbing testimonies.

Ventura's Hairstylist Reveals Revenge Porn Threats

Deonte Nash, who worked for Combs from 2008 to 2018, testified on 28 May. He described Combs as a violent man who was violent with both Ventura and Nash on multiple occasions, recalling how they both hid 'too many times to count' to avoid his wrath.

Nash highlighted an incident in which Combs assaulted Ventura, continuing his attack even after she hit her her on a bed frame and began bleeding. In another instance, Combs physically retaliated against Nash because he disapproved of how he styled Ventura's hair.

In addition to the physical violence, Combs was also threatening Ventura with sending their sex tapes and 'freak-off' videos of her to their professional contacts. The latter is a code word used to refer to his infamous orgies at his Los Angeles mansion, where drugs and over 1,000 bottles of baby oil were found. According to Nash, Combs also threatened Ventura's parents.

Charged with sex trafficking, transportation to engage in prostitution and racketeering conspiracy, Combs is expected to receive a sentence of 15 years to life in prison if convicted. Though the disgraced hip-hop mogul denies all allegations, it is clear that his actions have left long-lasting scars on those he was meant to treasure.

As the trial unfolds, Huynh's whereabouts remain unknown, and it is unclear whether her absence is a matter of safety, silence, or strategic withdrawal from the legal and media frenzy. What is certain, however, is that her voice echoes through the courtroom regardless of her absence. Since the jury is expected to reach a verdict in July, it is still possible we might see the elusive figure at one of the most well-known trials of the last decade.

Originally published on IBTimes UK