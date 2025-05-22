U.S.

Israeli Aide Gunned Down In DC Planned to Propose to Girlfriend Killed Beside Him With Ring He Bought That Week

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, both of whom worked at the Israeli embassy, were shot to death in a terrorist attack

By
Israeli
Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, both of whom worked for the Israeli embassy, were shot to death.

The Israeli man who was killed with his girlfriend as he left the Capital Jewish Museum Wednesday night in Washington D.C. had purchased an engagement ring and planned to propose next week.

Yaron Lischinsky and Sarah Milgrim, both of whom worked at the Israeli embassy, were shot to death in a terrorist attack around 9 p.m. after attending an event at the museum.

Police said that the man responsible, Elias Rodriguez, 30, of Chicago, was pacing outside the museum and then approached a group of four people that included Lischinsky and Milgrim. Police said that he pulled out the gun and opened fire. He then entered the museum, where he was detained by security.

According to police, Rodriguez showed where he had discarded the gun, made statements indicating he committed the shooting, and chanted "Free, Free Palestine."

"I want to be clear that we will not tolerate this violence or hate in our city," Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said. "We will not tolerate antisemitism."

Israeli ambassador to the U.S., Yechiel Leiter, said that Lischinsky was planning to propose next week in Jerusalem.

"Together, we won't be afraid," Leiter said. "We're going to overcome the moral depravity of people who believe they are going to achieve poltical gains through murder."

Leiter said that he had spoken to President Trump who assured him the administration would take steps to fight antisemitism and address the ongoing "demonization and the delegitimation" of the state of Israel.

"We will confront this moral depravity without fear," Leiter said.

