Business

UnitedHealth CEO Steps Down 6 Months After Brian Thompson Murder

Andrew Witty cited "personal reasons" for his sudden departure

By
Unitedhealth CEO_05132025_1
UnitedHealthcare announced its CEO had stepped down six months after Brian Thompson's murder.

The UnitedHealth CEO abruptly stepped down on Tuesday, six months after the CEO of UnitedHealth's subsidiary UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was murdered.

Andrew Witty cited "personal reasons" for stepping down from the top position. He was replaced by Stephen J. Hemsley, who previously served as the CEO from 2006 to 2017. Hemsley will continue to serve concurrently as chairman of UnitedHealth's board of directors.

"We are grateful for Andrew's stewardship of UnitedHealth Group, especially during some of the most challenging times any company has ever faced," Hemsley said in a press release. "The Board and I have greatly valued his leadership and compassion as chief executive and as a director and wish him and his family the best."

Additionally, the company stated it suspended its 2025 annual outlook to focus on "broadening to more types of benefit offerings than seen in the first quarter." It added that "medical costs of many Medicare Advantage beneficiaries new to UnitedHealthcare remained higher than expected." UnitedHealth's outlook is expected to return in 2026.

Thompson was fatally shot in New York on December 6, 2024. The shooter allegedly wrote "delay," "deny" and "depose" on the bullets, seemingly in reference to a book criticizing policies for health insurance claims.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was arrested in Pennsylvania five days later and accused of murdering Thompson. He was indicted on 11 New York state charges and four federal charges, including first-degree murder, murder in furtherance of terrorism and stalking. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi is seeking the death penalty for Mangione's federal charges.

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
CEO

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
Police

Tory Lanez Hospitalized After Prison Stabbing Incident, Report Says

The ICC has been asked to reconsider Israel's appeal
Israel Urges ICC To Drop Arrest Warrants Against PM
Police Car
16-Year-Old Girl Dies After Accidentally Being Shot In Head By Arguing Teenagers
King Kohli: The India superstar celebrates scoring his century
Virat Kohli Facts: Net Worth, Family And Test Retirement After 14 Years
Texas Man Insists Stabbing That Left His Mother Dead Was
Man Insists Stabbing That Left His Mother Dead Was To 'Prevent A Global War': Police
Editor's Pick
Robert Francis Prevost
World

Who Is Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost? First American Pope To Be Known As 'Pope Leo XIV'

European Space Agency
Science

Soviet Kosmos 482 Spacecraft Likely Crashed To Earth After 53 Years In Orbit

Robot
World

Robot 'Attacks' Human In Chinese Factory: What Went Wrong And Should We Be Scared?

India and Pakistan are locked in an escalating diplomatic war of words after New Delhi said Islamabad was linked to a militant attack on tourists in Indian-administered Kashmir
India

Why Is India Attacking Pakistan And What Is Operation Sindoor: What You Need To Know