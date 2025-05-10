Taylor Swift Blasts 'Clickbait' Subpoena In Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni Legal Feud

Taylor Swift has issued a fiery response after being officially subpoenaed to testify in the escalating legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over their 2024 film "It Ends With Us."

The 35-year-old music megastar was served a legal notice on Friday by Baldoni's attorney, Bryan Freedman, as a witness in the ongoing dispute.

However, Swift's camp is pushing back hard, arguing that her involvement in the production was minimal and irrelevant to the case.

In a scathing statement to DailyMail.com, Swift's spokesperson said:

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie. She was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes, and she didn't even view It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release. She was traveling the world during 2023 and 2024, headlining the biggest tour in history."

Swift's only contribution to the film was the licensing of her song My Tears Ricochet, from her 2020 album Folklore. The track was among 20 others used in the film's soundtrack.

The statement concluded:

"Given that her involvement was limited to licensing a song—a process shared by 19 other artists—this subpoena appears to be a blatant attempt to exploit Taylor Swift's name for tabloid clickbait rather than to pursue relevant facts in the case."

The subpoena comes amid mounting speculation over who will take the stand in the trial, which centers on Lively's allegations of sexual harassment during production.

Blake Lively Will Testify

On Thursday, Lively's attorney, Mike Gottlieb, confirmed that the 37-year-old actress is "prepared to testify" and will be a key witness.

Speaking to People, Gottlieb explained that the case centers on Blake Lively's allegations of sexual harassment that occurred on set, not on decisions related to the film's soundtrack or on unrelated topics like fictional characters in Marvel movies.

He questioned the relevance of subpoenaing celebrities such as Taylor Swift because, unless these individuals have a direct connection to the legal claims, their involvement just screams the desire for media attention.

Gottlieb stressed that federal courts do not tolerate the misuse of legal processes for publicity.

There is also uncertainty surrounding whether Lively's husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, will testify. Reynolds is currently named as a defendant in Baldoni's countersuit.

Baldoni, 41, and Lively starred together in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel It Ends With Us, which has now become the center of a highly publicized legal and media spectacle.

Originally published on Music Times