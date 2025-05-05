Professor Was Watching Child Porn When Officers Arrived To Conduct Search Warrant: Police

A professor at the University of Texas at San Antonio was arrested after nearly four years for allegedly accessing and possessing child pornography, according to authorities.

Zaid Mashhour Haddad was charged with one count of possession of child pornography and another count of intentionally accessing material containing images of child pornography, according to the Department of Justice.

FBI has arrested Zaid Mashhour Haddad, assistant professor of interdisciplinary studies at The University of Texas at San Antonio. He's accused of streaming child s*x ab*se material. He reportedly had links to 181 videos.



Texas pic.twitter.com/eLHuKomAYk — Orietta Rose 🇺🇲 (@0riettaRose) May 1, 2025

The materials were reportedly discovered on Haddad's devices during a search warrant conducted by authorities in July 2021. Haddad, a UTSA Associate Professor of Instruction, Interdisciplinary Learning and Teaching, was allegedly viewing the materials when authorities searched his residence.

An arrest warrant for Haddad was signed on Tuesday by a US magistrate judge, according to court documents obtained by KSAT. Criminal attorney Joe Hoelscher expressed disbelief at the delay in Haddad's arrest.

"It's unbelievable. You don't walk in on a guy who's watching child pornography with young kids on a flat screen in his apartment and not make an arrest," said Hoelscher.

"What's shocking is law enforcement. Seven or eight year old being abused on his flat screen and left him in our community for four years in a role where he has access to children," he continued.

Haddad allegedly obtained the videos by receiving them through the Telegram messaging app, with authorities reporting that he watched 181 different videos through links he received. Haddad was often sent links that directed users to virtual zoom meetings, during which pornographic videos streamed live for viewers.

Haddad has been placed on administrative leave "pending the outcome of the case," according to a UTSA spokesperson.

"The university has also initiated an internal probe, and there is no indication that any university resources were associated with the matter," the university's statement read.

Haddad faces up to 20 years behind bars and a $250,000 fine if convicted.

Originally published on Lawyer Herald