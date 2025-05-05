Netanyahu Plans Civilian Displacement In Gaza For 'Protection'

Israel's security cabinet has approved an expanded military operation in Gaza aimed at displacing the population southward and holding territory indefinitely, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed on Monday.

In a video statement, Netanyahu declared the military would not conduct brief raids and retreat. "One thing will be clear: there will be no in-and-out," he said. "We'll call up reserves to come, hold territory... That's not the plan. The intention is the opposite." He added, "There will be a movement of the population to protect them."

The expanded campaign, dubbed Operation Gideon's Chariots, received unanimous backing from the cabinet. A senior Israeli security official said the goal is to subdue Hamas and secure the release of hostages, with implementation expected after U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to the Middle East.

"If no hostage deal is reached, Operation Gideon's Chariots will begin with full force and will not stop until all its objectives are achieved," the official said.

The operation includes displacing Gaza's entire population to the enclave's south and maintaining military control over captured areas. "In any temporary or permanent agreement, Israel will not evacuate the security buffer zone around Gaza," the official noted.

Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also spoke Monday, saying, "We are finally going to conquer the Gaza Strip." He added that once military operations begin, "there will be no withdrawal from the territories we've captured, not even in exchange for hostages."

Netanyahu reiterated that military leadership had advised beginning "final moves" in Gaza. However, a shift in stated priorities created confusion. Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said, "The top goal of the operation is the return of the hostages," emphasizing that defeating Hamas comes after that. The remark drew criticism from National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who said Defrin was "confused into thinking that the army is above the political echelon."

Hostage families expressed concern that expanded operations might endanger their loved ones, fearing the government is prioritizing Hamas's defeat over negotiations.

Asked about the U.S. position, National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes told CNN, "The President has made clear the consequences Hamas will face if it continues to hold hostages... Hamas bears sole responsibility for this conflict."

Meanwhile, humanitarian concerns continue to mount. Over 52,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the war began, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. The UN expressed alarm about Israel's expansion plans. "The Secretary General is alarmed by these reports of Israeli plans to expand ground operations and prolong its military presence in Gaza," said UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq.

The Israeli cabinet also discussed a new framework to resume humanitarian aid deliveries. The plan, not yet implemented, sparked internal disagreement. According to Israel's public broadcaster Kan 11, ministers Ben Gvir and Orit Strook opposed aid resumption, while IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir insisted Israel was obligated under international law.

A U.S. and Israeli-backed aid mechanism, involving an unnamed private foundation, is reportedly in development to bypass Hamas. However, aid groups rejected the proposal Sunday, saying it would "fail to ensure aid reached Gaza's most vulnerable residents."

The UN reiterated it would not participate in any plan that undermines the principles of "humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality."