Father Allegedly Kills 12-Year-Old Son With Baseball Bat; Charged With Murder

A Connecticut man is facing murder and attempted murder charges after allegedly killing his 12-year-old son and trying to kill his teenage daughter, authorities said.

Anthony Andrew Esposito Jr., 52, was arrested Thursday after a traffic stop and charged with murder with special circumstances and criminal attempt to commit murder, according to Branford police. The homicide victim was identified as Anthony P. Esposito, his son.

The incident occurred at a home in Branford, where Esposito Jr. allegedly beat the boy to death with a baseball bat. During his arraignment Friday in New Haven Superior Court, prosecutors said Esposito Jr. told police he "brutally" attacked his son because he believed the 12-year-old was being disrespectful.

He also allegedly pushed his 16-year-old daughter down the stairs and admitted to officers that he intended to kill her as well. "If he were able to get the baseball bat, he would have killed her, too," prosecutors said.

His defense attorney told the court that Esposito Jr. has long struggled with mental illness, citing childhood psychiatric hospitalizations and recent hallucinations. The police report indicated Esposito Jr. had been "hearing voices," the attorney said.

A judge set bond at $3 million, denying the defense's request to lower it to $1 million, according to local affiliate WTNH.

The case remains under investigation.

"Branford Police are working closely with the Branford Public School System to ensure that grief counselors and support services are available to students, staff, and families affected by this tragedy," the department said in a statement.

