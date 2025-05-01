World

Israel Reopens Key Roads As Firefighters Battle Blaze

By AFP news
Flames engulf vegetation during a forest fire near the central Israeli town of Bet Shemesh on April 30, 2025
Flames engulf vegetation during a forest fire near the central Israeli town of Bet Shemesh on April 30, 2025 AFP

Israeli firefighting teams battled wildfires near Jerusalem for a second day on Thursday, with police reporting the reopening of several major roads that had been closed.

The fires broke out on Wednesday along the main Jerusalem-Tel Aviv highway, prompting police to shut the roads and evacuate thousands of residents from nearby communities.

Israel's firefighting service said 163 ground crews and 12 aircraft were working to contain the flames.

Rescue agency Magen David Adom said it treated 23 people on Wednesday, mostly for smoke inhalation and burns.

Among them were two pregnant women and two babies under a year old, it added.

Seventeen firefighters were injured, according to public broadcaster Kan.

Crews worked through the night, allowing the reopening of main roads, including the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv route, police said.

"All routes have been reopened to traffic," said a police statement.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared a "national emergency", warning the fires could spread into Jerusalem.

Troops were deployed to support efforts and several Independence Day events were cancelled.

The Israeli military said its personnel were helping in Jerusalem and other central districts.

"Overnight dozens of engineering vehicles started operating throughout the country to form lines to prevent the fire from spreading into other trees," said a military statement.

"The IAF (air force) continues assisting in the effort to extinguish the fires," it said, adding that about 50 firetrucks were dispatched where the blaze had spread.

An AFP journalist at the scene on Wednesday said fires had swept through wooded areas near the main road between Latrun and Bet Shemesh.

Helicopters were seen trying to extinguish the flames.

Fanned by high temperatures and strong winds, the fires spread rapidly through wooded areas, prompting evacuations from at least five communities, police said.

Late Wednesday, the foreign ministry said firefighting aircraft were expected to arrive from Croatia, France, Italy, Romania and Spain to join the operation.

