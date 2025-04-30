Guatemalan Man Who Climbed Tree In Attempt To Evade ICE Arrested After Eight Hours

A Guatemalan national who spent eight hours perched in a tree in San Antonio, Texas to evade federal immigration officers was arrested Tuesday evening.

The man, identified by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as 29-year-old Raul Ical, eventually surrendered, ending a widely viewed incident that drew neighbors, activists, and media.

ICE officials said they attempted to serve a criminal warrant to Ical around 10:30 a.m. in coordination with the Texas Department of Public Safety, as San Antonio Express-News reported. Ical, a passenger in a vehicle stopped by authorities, reportedly fled on foot and climbed up a tree in a residential backyard on the city's west side. Temperatures reached 89 degrees as the standoff continued into the evening.

ICE said Ical had entered the U.S. unlawfully on March 27, 2013, was deported to Guatemala on April 24 of the same year, and later reentered the U.S. on an unknown date. He now faces federal criminal charges for illegal re-entry after deportation.

It remains unclear whether Ical has a violent criminal history or legal representation. Local advocates and residents expressed concern over the scale of the operation. "This is just the beginning. What we see here is a waste of resources," said Gabriel Rosales, Texas state director for the League of United Latin American Citizens. "We're not clear if he has an actual criminal record.

Throughout the day, onlookers gathered along Ceralvo Street as officers attempted to force Ical to climb down. Activists shouted messages of support, including offers of legal help. "Do you want an attorney?" one man called out. Ical nodded. "OK, we're going to make them all famous," the man replied. The incident was also streamed live on Facebook.

A woman identifying herself as a relative of Ical's told the San Antonio Express-News that the man had been living in San Antonio for over two years, working landscaping and construction jobs to support his parents. She said he was on his way to work when ICE intercepted his vehicle, and that agents had previously tried to arrest him at his home.

At approximately 7 p.m. Ical descended a ladder placed by agents and was immediately taken into custody. "You don't have to sign anything," activist Jose Montoya shouted as Ical came down, as The New York Times reports. ICE agents then handcuffed him, gave him water, and escorted him to a waiting vehicle.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem later commented the incident on her X account:

"You can run, but you can't hide. Whether in a tree or harbored in an activist judge's house, if you are here illegally, ICE will find you, arrest you, and you will be deported."

