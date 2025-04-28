U.S.

WATCH: Florida Fishing Boat Crashes Into Passenger Ferry In Fatal Hit-And-Run Collision

By
WATCH: Florida Fishing Boat Crashes Into Passenger Ferry in Fatal
Around 45 people were aboard the ferry when it was hit by a speedboat just before 9 pm Sunday, resulting in the injury of at least a dozen passengers and one death.

A devastating hit-and-run boat crash in Florida Sunday night was declared a "mass casualty incident" after a speeding recreational boat hit a ferry carrying families from a sand sculpting festival.

@my_florida A web cam in Clearwater captured the moment at sunset as the Clearwater Ferry, with over 40 people on board, was run over by a large center console fishing boat. The pirate cruise arrives shortly after and begins searching for survivors in the water. The boat that hit the ferry appears to try and help before leaving the scene about 11 min after the accident. #clearwaterferryaccident #clearwater #clearwaterferry #breakingnews #clearwaterbeach #captainmemospiratecruise #fyp #fypシ #fypシ゚viral #fypage ♬ original sound - my_florida

The ferry, with about 45 people on board, was traveling from Clearwater's Sugar Sand Festival when it was violently hit just before 8:45 pm, CNN reported. Good Samaritans rushed in with private boats to help evacuate passengers, while firefighters waded into the water to assist the injured.

Officials declared the scene a mass casualty event, with six trauma alerts and at least 12 people transported to the hospital. One of the injured victims later died, police confirmed.

"We can't understand how fast they were going, like how that was even logically possible," pregnant passenger Brenda Alvarez told ABC Action News. She was on the ferry with her 1 and 3-year-olds. "It's horrible. It shattered the whole back of the boat, left a huge dent."

The recreational boat responsible for the collision fled the scene but was later located by authorities, Clearwater police spokesperson Rob Shaw told Bay News 9.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the ongoing investigation.

@my_florida A bystander captured the moment the large center console boat was leaving the scene after colliding into the Clearwater Ferry, with over 40 people on board. ##clearwaterferryaccident##clearwater##clearwaterferry##breakingnews##clearwaterbeach##captainmemospiratecruise##fyp##fypシ##fypシ゚viral##fypage ♬ original sound - my_florida

Originally published on Latin Times

Tags
Florida, River, Hit and run

© 2025 Latin Times. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Most Read
ICE Arrests Nearly 800 Migrants in Florida in ‘First of

ICE Arrests Nearly 800 Migrants In 'First Of Its Kind' 4-Day 'Operation Tidal Wave'

Zelensky is pleading for the Western coalition that has been helping Kyiv to hold strong
North Korean Missile Fired By Russia At Kyiv Contained US-Made Parts: Zelensky
The Russian army says it has driven Ukraine out of the border Kursk region with the help of North Korean soldiers
Russia Says Retook Kursk From Ukraine With North Korean Help
US ICE
ICE Deports 2-Year-Old US Citizen: 'Illegal and Unconstitutional,' Says Judge
newborn
Mother Arrested For Allegedly Selling Newborn Baby For $2,300 To Couple
Editor's Pick
California Hollywood Sign
Economy

California Overtakes Japan To Become World's Fourth-Largest Economy — But Challenges Loom

Gold hit $2,141.79 per ounce to break a record it had reached in December
China

China's First 'Gold Melting ATM' Goes Viral As Customers Deposit Jewelry, Get Paid For Value

Tauseef MUSTAFA
India

'Like A Storm': Witnesses Describe Deadly Kashmir Attack

Colombia
World

Colombia Faces Worst Humanitarian Outlook Since Peace Deal, Report Warns