WATCH: Florida Fishing Boat Crashes Into Passenger Ferry In Fatal Hit-And-Run Collision

A devastating hit-and-run boat crash in Florida Sunday night was declared a "mass casualty incident" after a speeding recreational boat hit a ferry carrying families from a sand sculpting festival.

The ferry, with about 45 people on board, was traveling from Clearwater's Sugar Sand Festival when it was violently hit just before 8:45 pm, CNN reported. Good Samaritans rushed in with private boats to help evacuate passengers, while firefighters waded into the water to assist the injured.

Officials declared the scene a mass casualty event, with six trauma alerts and at least 12 people transported to the hospital. One of the injured victims later died, police confirmed.

"We can't understand how fast they were going, like how that was even logically possible," pregnant passenger Brenda Alvarez told ABC Action News. She was on the ferry with her 1 and 3-year-olds. "It's horrible. It shattered the whole back of the boat, left a huge dent."

The recreational boat responsible for the collision fled the scene but was later located by authorities, Clearwater police spokesperson Rob Shaw told Bay News 9.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the ongoing investigation.

