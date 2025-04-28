Trump To Demand All Truck Drivers Speak English In Latest Executive Order

Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order mandating that all commercial truck drivers in the United States must speak English, calling it a "non-negotiable safety requirement" to protect public roadways.

Federal regulations have long required commercial drivers to have English proficiency, but enforcement has historically been lax, Breitbart reported.

President Trump, who recently issued an executive order declaring English the official language of the United States, is doubling down on language mandates as part of his broader push to promote "shared American culture" and streamline government operations. His administration argues that stronger enforcement of English requirements is necessary for safety and national unity.

"President Trump believes that English is a non-negotiable safety requirement for professional drivers, as they should be able to read and understand traffic signs, communicate with traffic safety officers, border patrol, agricultural checkpoints, and cargo weight-limit station personnel, and provide and receive feedback and directions in English," the document reads.

According to a White House document reviewed by Breitbart News, Trump's new order will instruct Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to overhaul inspection procedures to strictly enforce English proficiency among truck drivers.

Drivers who fail to meet language standards could be placed immediately out of service. The directive also orders Duffy to improve CDL (commercial driver's license) authenticity checks and introduce new measures to enhance truckers' working conditions through administrative and regulatory actions.

