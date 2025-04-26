Android 16 Rolls Out USB Locking Protection to Stop Hackers While Charging in Public

Google is going that extra mile in smartphone security with Android 16 by adding a feature that can potentially rescue users from serious online threats, particularly while charging in public places. The release includes an automatic USB locking protection that is meant to prevent unauthorized USB connections when your phone is locked.

Android security experts have cautioned against using public charging ports for the past few years, citing the threat of data theft, malware, and unauthorized access. With Android 16, Google finally provides a native protection system to block malicious USB attacks.

Advanced Protection Mode: How It Protects Your Phone from USB Attacks

The most notable security enhancement in Android 16 is Advanced Protection Mode (APM). This new mode turns off USB data signaling when the phone is locked, which prevents keyboards, flash drives, and all other data-transferring peripherals from being able to connect until the phone is unlocked.

Imagine it like a virtual USB condom, as Android Police described in its report—charging remains operational, but your phone's data is totally out of reach.

In the past, such a feature was achieved with third-party software. Today, it's built into the operating system itself, which makes it simpler and more powerful for everyone.

What Does a Suspect USB Connection Trigger?

If a USB device attempts to access your locked Android phone, a warning will be sent to you immediately about the suspicious activity. This advanced notice system makes you aware of potential threats before they turn into actual issues.

Notably, Android 16 will not disconnect authorized devices when your phone is not locked, according to Android Authority. But any new attempts at connection in the locked condition will be terminated.

Additional Security Features in Android 16

Advanced Protection Mode is only the starting point. Android 16 introduces yet a few more layers of protection for smartphones, including blocking public Wi-Fi connections to guard against man-in-the-middle attacks.

What's more is that it limits 2G network access, which is susceptible to interception. Aside from that, it turns off app sideloading to eliminate the prolific malware source and applies Memory Tagging Extension (MTE) to make app memory protection more robust.

Public Charging Just Got Safer with Android 16

Let's be honest. Many of us have plugged in our phones at airports, cafes, or even random public kiosks without batting an eye. But Android 16 makes that practice a little safer.

With automatic USB device blocking, users no longer have to fear waking up to malware after a night out or having their data stolen at a coffee shop.

