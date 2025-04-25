Shannon Sharpe Allegedly Choked Female Staffer During Fox Sports Tenure

Former NFL star and TV personality Shannon Sharpe has been accused of choking a female production assistant during his time at Fox Sports 1.

According to Front Office Sports, the reported incident is said to have occurred during Shannon Sharpe's time as co-host of "Undisputed," which he held from 2016 to 2023.

While no lawsuit was filed, one source said Sharpe and Fox Sports quietly settled the matter for several hundred thousand dollars.

The allegation came to light shortly after Sharpe was named in a $50 million lawsuit filed in Nevada. The suit, brought by a woman identified as Jane Doe, accuses him of rape and battery.

In response to the choking allegation, a spokesperson for Sharpe denied any wrongdoing, stating, "There was no incident of choking involving Shannon on the FS1 set. On one occasion, he and a few colleagues were involved in some light physical interaction in a playful context. Fox Sports later chose to resolve the matter privately."

Fox Sports has not provided an official comment regarding the situation.

Sharpe Denies Rape Allegations, Plans Defamation Suit

Sharpe's legal troubles deepened this week when Doe alleged he had assaulted her multiple times over the past year.

She claims the two met at a Los Angeles gym in 2023 and began a rocky relationship. Doe said Sharpe became controlling and later assaulted her after she tried to end the relationship, PageSix said.

Her lawyer, Tony Buzbee, said in court papers, "He demanded complete control over her time and body."

She also accused Sharpe of raping her in October 2024 and again in January 2025, after he allegedly appeared at her home with a Christmas gift.

Sharpe strongly denied those allegations in a video posted to Instagram earlier this week.

"[The woman] and Tony Buzbee want $50 million. What they're getting is sued for defamation," Sharpe said. "My career is all about real talk and honesty."

As the legal battle plays out, Sharpe announced on Thursday that he will temporarily step away from ESPN. In a recent update, he announced that he intends to return by the beginning of the NFL preseason.

