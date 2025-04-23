U.S.

Purgatory Chasm: Mother-Of-Four Falls More Than 50 Feet To Death While Hiking With Children

By
Police Car

A 49-year-old mother of four tragically fell to her death while hiking with three of her teenage children at Purgatory Chasm State Reservation in Sutton, Massachusetts, on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

Massachusetts State Police said they responded to reports of a fall shortly after 2 p.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Aerial footage from Sky5 showed rescue crews with a stretcher gathered below a rock cliff.

"Tragically, a 49-year-old mother of four from Topsfield fell in the chasm earlier today. She succumbed from her injuries and the crews are there now attempting to retrieve her remains," said Sutton Police Chief Tom Calouro. He added that the woman had fallen an estimated 50 to 75 feet.

Several emergency vehicles, including ambulances and police cars, were seen in the main parking lot, and visitors were observed leaving the area. Sutton police confirmed the fall was accidental and said the incident remains under investigation, local media reported.

Purgatory Chasm, a popular warm-weather hiking destination about 20 miles south of Worcester, features granite cliffs and caves formed by ancient glacial activity. Due to its slippery and hazardous terrain, the reservation is typically closed during the winter season.

