Who Is Gabriella Zuniga? 20-Year-Old Behind $50M Lawsuit Against Shannon Sharpe

In a legal battle that has grabbed headlines, a young woman barely out of her teens has stepped into the spotlight. Gabriella 'Gabbi' Zuniga, a 20-year-old, spearheads a staggering £37.70 million ($50 million) lawsuit against prominent sports analyst and former NFL star Shannon Sharpe.

Gabriella Zuniga has captured widespread attention by initiating a £37.70 million ($50 million) civil lawsuit against Shannon Sharpe, the former National Football League player and well-known media figure. In her legal action, she asserts that their two-year connection turned harmful, encompassing accusations of sexual assault.

The lawsuit has drawn considerable interest, prompting many to seek more information about Zuniga's background. Here's a comprehensive look at the woman involved in the recent legal matters concerning Shannon Sharpe.

Who Is Gabriella 'Gabbi' Zuniga?

Gabriella Zuniga, formerly identified as 'Jane Doe' in a civil lawsuit, is pursuing £37.70 million ($50 million) in compensation from ex-NFL player Shannon Sharpe. The legal action states that their connection, which started with a mutual agreement in 2023 when she was 19 years old, became harmful.

Known online by the handle' Karli,' Zuniga has cultivated a substantial online presence as an OnlyFans content creator, indicating her familiarity with the digital sphere. Her Instagram account, @sheiskarli, boasts roughly 500,000 followers who stay updated with her posts.

As reported by HypeFresh, Zuniga's OnlyFans page requires a monthly subscription of £9.80 ($12.99) for access to its 71 pieces of content intended for mature viewers. This online achievement has now been overshadowed by the serious accusations she presents in court.

What Serious Claims Does She Make?

According to the lawsuit, submitted in Clark County, Nevada, Zuniga alleges that Sharpe sexually assaulted Zuniga on several occasions.

She states that these incidents occurred in October 2024 and January 2025. Zuniga indicates that their connection began in 2023 when she was only 19 years old. Zuniga also points to an incident in September 2024, asserting that Sharpe was apparently overheard participating in sexual acts on Instagram Live.

Zuniga maintains she was not involved in the broadcast and characterises the event as deeply embarrassing. Initially, she recounts their interactions as cordial but claims that the situation deteriorated significantly.

She accuses Sharpe of sexual assault, disseminating private recordings without her consent, and subjecting her to emotional manipulation. Sharpe, currently 54 years old, has responded assertively to the allegations. He labelled the lawsuit an extortion attempt and declared the accusations entirely false.

How Has Sharpe Responded?

Sharpe's legal representatives have countered with their own set of evidence. They have presented explicit text exchanges, which they claim originated from Zuniga, suggesting a mutually agreed-upon relationship.

His legal team asserts that their interactions included sexual role-playing and financial arrangements. Furthermore, they contend that Zuniga documented moments they had both consented to, only to misrepresent them subsequently.

Shannon Sharpe responds to his accuser Gabriella ‘Gabbi' Zuniga and her lawyer Tony Buzbee pic.twitter.com/0g7SK63CuX — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 22, 2025

According to Buzz Wire Daily, Sharpe offered her £7.54 million ($10 million) to withdraw the lawsuit before it went to court, an offer she declined.

'The lawsuit, filed by Gabriella Zuniga and orchestrated by her attorney Tony Buzbee, is a blatant and cynical attempt to shake down Mr. Sharpe for millions of dollars. It is filled with lies, distortions, and misrepresentations – and it will not succeed,' Sharpe's lawyer, Lanny Davis, said.

Zuniga's Side Responds Firmly

Zuniga's representatives are also standing their ground. They have released an audio recording in which Sharpe purportedly threatens to 'choke' her. She is being legally represented by Tony Buzbee, an attorney recognised for challenging prominent figures.

Buzbee has previously represented more than 150 individuals in cases against Sean' Diddy' Combs and, at one point, initiated a lawsuit against Jay-Z, which he later withdrew. His participation lends significant gravity to this already fierce legal battle.

At this stage, the legal proceedings are just beginning. Both parties are firmly entrenched, presenting evidence that paints starkly contrasting narratives. Online opinions are divided, with some individuals supporting Sharpe, while others focus on Zuniga's OnlyFans profession and raise doubts about her account.

Originally published on IBTimes UK